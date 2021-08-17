  1. Culture
Beats Studio3 Headphones Are $150 Off at Best Buy Right Now

By
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones placed on a countertop with a plant nearby.

If you’re looking to upgrade your headphones, Best Buy has taken $150 off the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for a strictly limited time only, bringing them down to just $200. If you’ve been looking for the best headphones for a while, these are a great option to consider, offering everything you could need at a sweet price. You’ll need to be quick though with stock likely to be very limited at this price.

Offering many of the features that the best wireless headphones for running provide, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are pretty great. They have Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling, which means they’ll actively block out external noise while also using real-time audio calibration to preserve the clarity, range, and emotion of the music you’re listening to. The headphones continuously pinpoint sounds to block while also automatically responding to your individual fit to ensure a personalized experience. That’s perfect if you plan on being amongst people at the gym or on a run when you’d prefer to zone out and focus on your music.

Alongside that, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones use the Apple W1 chip to ensure you get up to 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC on or a massive 40 hours when it’s switched off. When you do need to recharge, a 10-minute session gives back three hours of playback, which is really useful if you’re prone to forgetting to charge your devices. Comfortable to wear, these are great for heading outdoors or relaxing at home. They look great, too, giving you that nice sense of satisfaction that comes from knowing you’ve treated yourself to some classy new technology. Other features include Siri support and convenient on-ear controls that are easy to use when working out.

Ordinarily priced at $350, these Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are down to just $200 for a limited time only at Best Buy. With $150 off, they’re a really great deal so we can’t see stock sticking around for long at this price. If you want to get in on the action, hit the Buy button sooner or later before they go up in price.

Not sure if the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are for you? There are plenty of great other headphone deals going on right now and we’ve rounded them up all below for easy reference. There’s sure to be something for every budget and need here.

