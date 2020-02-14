Culture

9 Most Badass Presidential Quotes of All Time

By

Happy Presidents Day, y’all! Though initially conceived as a way to honor the birthday of George Washington (born on February 22, 1732), this federal holiday has morphed over the years into a catch-all celebration for all American presidents.

So, to salute the leaders of our country, we thought we’d round up some of the most badass presidential quotes of all time. They range from the inspirational to the downright bold, exemplifying the power and strength that a well-executed speech can yield.

Check out our picks below!

George Washington

Commons/Wikimedia

“Human happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected.”

John Quincy Adams

John Quincy Adams
Commons/Wikimedia

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.”

James A. Garfield

james a garfield
Education Images/Getty Images

“Right reason is stronger than force.”

Abraham Lincoln

president abraham lincoln
Alexander Gardner

“Whatever you are, be a good one.”

Theodore Roosevelt

Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images

“If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn’t sit for a month.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt

franklin d roosevelt
FPG/Getty Images

“The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much, it is whether we provide enough for those who have little.”

Harry S. Truman

harry s truman
Bettmann/Getty Images

“It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”

Jimmy Carter

jimmy carter
Bettmann/Getty Images

“We will not learn how to live together in peace by killing each other’s children.”

Barack Obama

President Barack Obama Guinness beer cheers
Jewel Samad/Getty Images

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

Looking for even more inspiration? Then check out our guide to famous speeches that have stood the test of time.

Editors' Recommendations

7 Money Clips to Help You Ditch Your Bulky Wallet

best money clips for men

8 Black-Owned Drinks Businesses to Check Out

Crowns and Hops beer can

How Keen Is Making Better Shoes and an Even Better Footprint

keen portland factory shoe closeup

DeLorean’s Legendary DMC-12 Will Rise From the Ashes in 2021

The DeLorean

5 Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Performances

super bowl halftime

A Quick Guide to Super Bowl Prop Bets and Other Fun Football Betting Games

super-bowl-party-cheering-fans

The Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

A Brief Look at Notable Super Bowls of the Past

18 Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

12 Best Crime Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

Villa M Shows the Fun Side of Brutalism with a Bright Exterior and a Unique Form

villa m new wave brutalism house 03 graft villam c tobiashein

America’s Sex Ed Sucks. Sex Tech Is Trying To Fill The Void

sex tech sex education

25 Essential Kitchen Tools and Appliances to Stock Your Place

Test Out a WheelHaus Tiny Cabin with a Stay at Fireside Resort

The Best Notebooks for Putting Pen to Paper