9 Most Badass Presidential Quotes of All Time

Happy Presidents Day, y’all! Though initially conceived as a way to honor the birthday of George Washington (born on February 22, 1732), this federal holiday has morphed over the years into a catch-all celebration for all American presidents.

So, to salute the leaders of our country, we thought we’d round up some of the most badass presidential quotes of all time. They range from the inspirational to the downright bold, exemplifying the power and strength that a well-executed speech can yield.

George Washington

“Human happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected.”

John Quincy Adams

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.”

James A. Garfield

“Right reason is stronger than force.”

Abraham Lincoln

“Whatever you are, be a good one.”

Theodore Roosevelt

“If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn’t sit for a month.”

Franklin D. Roosevelt

“The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much, it is whether we provide enough for those who have little.”

Harry S. Truman

“It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”

Jimmy Carter

“We will not learn how to live together in peace by killing each other’s children.”

Barack Obama

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

