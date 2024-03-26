 Skip to main content
Save 68% on a year’s subscription to Architectural Digest

Victoria Garcia
According to many people, print magazines are a dying industry. But for those who grew up waiting to receive their favorite magazines in the mail, there is no better feeling than having a physical copy of a beloved magazine right in the palm of your hands. If you are still one of those people who enjoys holding a crisp and fresh magazine along with a love for interior design, we’ve found a deal for you.

Right now on Gilt, you can grab a one year subscription to Architectural Digest for 68% off. Originally priced at $72, this year long subscription can be purchased for just $23. You might be asking yourself, is Gilt legitimate? And the short answer is, yes. Click the button below to grab this deal before time runs out.

Why you should buy an Architectural Digest subscription

You will receive 12 issues of Architectural Digest once you buy this deal on Gilt. You will need to redeem your voucher by May 17, 2024 and this purchase is non-refundable. Even if you aren’t a interior design lover, this magazine offers a ton of other content as well. You will find articles dedicated to landscaping, decorating ideas, new products within the home space, interviews with designers and decorators, and many different types stories.

If you are in the process of redecorating, remodeling or purchasing a home, this magazine offers great inspiration to decorate and design every room in your home, including your backyard. Celebrities and other famous people are constantly inside this magazine to show off their homes which is an added bonus. If you aren’t interested in Architectural Digest, be sure to check out our list of the eight best magazines that deserve your subscription including favorites such as Fast Company, Inked and Avaunt Magazine.

This deal also includes a few other interior design magazines that you can get at a discounted price. Pick from options including Elle Decor, Flower, Luxe, Town and Country and Traditional Home that will also give you some design inspo. Don’t wait, head over to Gilt ASAP to grab a one year subscription of Architectural Digest for the low price of $23.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
