Amazon’s Prime Day sale gets you this Android tablet for $40

Albert Bassili
By
If you like to read while you travel but don’t necessarily want to buy a Kindle, the Amazon Fire 7 is a great option, especially with the big Prime Day deal that’s brought its price down to $40 from $60. Not only that, but you essentially get a fully-fledged tablet, so you can watch shows or check your social media while not worrying about breaking or damaging a high-end tablet.

Why you should buy this Amazon Fire 7 tablet

While Amazon Fire 7 comes with FireOS as an operating system, it’s essentially a reskinned version of Android, so you’re getting the Android experience with an Amazon flavor to it. That means that you get quick access to Amazon’s ecosystem, such as Alexa, and it is great if you’re already familiar with it. That doesn’t mean you don’t get access to a full suite of apps, and even though you can’t access Google Play on this Fire 7 Tablet, you still get all the main apps you expect, from Instagram to Zoom. So, unless you have a very specific app need, you should be absolutely fine!

As for specs, they're pretty good at this price point, with 16GB of storage and the ability to expand it out to 1TB with a MicroSD card. That said, it only has 2GB of RAM, which is on the lower end, but if you plan to use it for light usage, then it shouldn't be a problem. This is actually something that makes it a great pick for kids since they likely won't be heavy users, and the tablet can handle things like Roblox and Minecraft, so it's a great gift for kids or to people you know who have kids. Just be aware that this version's lock screen is ad-supported, which you can remove after buying, but if you'd rather have an ad-free experience, you can buy the .

Overall, we like the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for its budget-friendly specs and pricing, especially when you throw in the deal from Amazon that brings it down to $40. While you’re at it, be sure to check out some other great Prime Day deals, like these solar generator deals or these pizza oven deals, both great options if you like relaxing at home, but if the outdoors is more your style, there are some great Prime Day tent deals you can check out.

Albert Bassili
Albert's been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, Digital…
