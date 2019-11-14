With the 2020s right around the corner, we’ve been feeling nostalgic for the glitz and glamour of a century ago. From the classy Art Deco architecture to the allure of speakeasies, to those stylish suits topped with a fedora, there’s a romantic appeal to reliving the past. Well now you have the chance to see how one of the most notorious figures of the 1920s lived (if only for a short time) while on the run from the Feds. Valley House in Berlin, New Jersey is up for sale and it once played hideout for Al Capone.

Hidden from the road and set at the end of a long, private drive, the tree-lined estate offers plenty of seclusion, which may be why it made the ideal spot to lay low for Capone. Clearly the hideout worked, as Capone was never found during his time in New Jersey. If the FBI’s most wanted couldn’t be found there, you know that this place can guarantee privacy.

Sitting on 37 acres, Valley House offers everything you could want in a luxury estate. Surrounded by woodland, the back of the home faces Lake Lekau and even has private access to Pine Valley Golf Course. Built in 1920, the property is outfitted with classic European-style landscaping and courtyards. The architecture of the home harks back to a time when Tudor was going out of fashion but some elements of that style still remained popular, like the sharply sloped roof and diamond muntins on the windows.

Made up of a 6,500-square-foot main home, a 2,400-square-foot guest house, and an antique cabana, Valley House has all of the luxury you expect from a sprawling estate valued at $1.75 million. The main house includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, and a game room with an antique bar and lake views. Throughout the home are several fireplaces as well as a library, an office, and a vault room that is just itching to become a wine cellar. Outside there is easy access to the lake, a full-size tennis court, and a heated pool off of the cabana.

Much of Valley House is original and that leaves the decor feeling a bit outdated, but the right buyer will see the potential hidden inside. The home’s traditional elements add to its historical charm. The diamond muntins on built-in cabinetry, ornate coffered ceilings, and original wallpaper that even covers some ceilings all have you stepping back in time to when Scarface was living in luxury while on the run.

If these original details aren’t for you, keep in mind, the decor and history of this home make it ideal to turn into a bed-and-breakfast. With the 2020s right around the corner, people will be excited to relive the “Roaring ‘20s” and Valley House is the perfect location for Gatsby-esque soirees, flapper fashion, and the ghost of America’s most notorious gangster.

Interested in putting in an offer? Valley House is currently listed through Bill Souders, Broker Associate, BHHS Fox Roach Realty.

