  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 55-inch TV is Only $360 at Walmart for Black Friday — But Hurry!

By

Black Friday deals are here! If you’re looking to upgrade your living room or bedroom TV, or add a new one to your man cave or garage, this is the best time to do it. Right now, you can get the TCL 55 inch Class 4 Series 4K Roku Smart TV on sale at Walmart for just $358, marked down from its regular price of $445 for a total savings of $87. Plus, get free shipping and free returns when you order it online today. This TV features an extra-large 55-inch display, smart features through Roku to let you search and stream across dozens of platforms, and a high-quality 4K HDR display for crisp, immersive picture quality. Wondering what you should watch on your new TV? Check out the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to stream all winter long.

The TCL 55 inch 4K Smart TV on sale now at Walmart is the perfect addition to any room. Featuring a high-quality 4K HDR display for stunning picture quality, you’ll be immersed in the true-to-life colors and ultra-fast frame rate provided by this TV. Built-in Roku lets you stream thousands of channels, and lets you search for TV shows and movies across all of your favorite streaming platforms from the home screen for added convenience.

This TV also comes with a voice-activated remote to let you find movies, change channels, control settings, and more. The home screen is simple and personalized to fit your individual viewing style and preferences. You can even watch local and broadcast TV stations without a cable connection.

Ready to grab your new TV during the early Black Friday deals going on now at Walmart? Get the TCL 55 inch Class 4 Series 4K Roku Smart TV on sale for just $358, marked down $87 from its regular price of $445. Whether you’re gaming, watching classic holiday movies, or binge-watching the latest hit show on Netflix, do it all when you take advantage of this awesome 4K TV deal. Hurry, at these prices supplies won’t last long!

Editors' Recommendations

Restaurant Robots and the Future of Dining

Top Burmese restaurant robot host.

The 13 Best Sci-Fi Series to Stream on Netflix Right Now

best sci fi series on netflix dark1

Head to Toe Merino: 11 Great Looks for Men

A stack of handmade merino wool clothing.

Michael Jordan’s Nike Air Ship Shoes Elevate Auction Record

Michael Jordan Air Ships that sold for over $1.4 million at a Las Vegas auction.

Brews Less Traveled Beer Club By Brewvana

brewvana beer club review beers in a box

The 8 Best Lunchboxes for Adults to Purchase in 2021

best lunch boxes working parents packing lunches for children

Scotch vs. Whiskey: All You Need To Know

scotch vs whiskey

The 15 Best Men’s Turtlenecks to Wear in Fall

What Michelin-Starred Chefs Are Eating at Home

messy fridge that needs to be cleaned

The 15 Best Flannel Shirts That Add Extra Style Points to Your Wardrobe

A man wearing a navy blue baseball cap and plaid flannel shirt.

How To Cut the Cord and Sign Up for Sling TV

Sling TV Logo

Layer Up with Our Picks for the Best Men’s Denim Shirts

best mens denim shirts flint and tinder workshirt featured image hero 2019 edited

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals for October 2021

bella air fryer prime day deal 2020