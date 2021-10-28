This 55-inch TV is Only $360 at Walmart for Black Friday — But Hurry!

Black Friday deals are here! If you’re looking to upgrade your living room or bedroom TV, or add a new one to your man cave or garage, this is the best time to do it. Right now, you can get the TCL 55 inch Class 4 Series 4K Roku Smart TV on sale at Walmart for just $358, marked down from its regular price of $445 for a total savings of $87. Plus, get free shipping and free returns when you order it online today. This TV features an extra-large 55-inch display, smart features through Roku to let you search and stream across dozens of platforms, and a high-quality 4K HDR display for crisp, immersive picture quality. Wondering what you should watch on your new TV? Check out the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to stream all winter long.

The TCL 55 inch 4K Smart TV on sale now at Walmart is the perfect addition to any room. Featuring a high-quality 4K HDR display for stunning picture quality, you’ll be immersed in the true-to-life colors and ultra-fast frame rate provided by this TV. Built-in Roku lets you stream thousands of channels, and lets you search for TV shows and movies across all of your favorite streaming platforms from the home screen for added convenience.

This TV also comes with a voice-activated remote to let you find movies, change channels, control settings, and more. The home screen is simple and personalized to fit your individual viewing style and preferences. You can even watch local and broadcast TV stations without a cable connection.

Ready to grab your new TV during the early Black Friday deals going on now at Walmart? Get the TCL 55 inch Class 4 Series 4K Roku Smart TV on sale for just $358, marked down $87 from its regular price of $445. Whether you’re gaming, watching classic holiday movies, or binge-watching the latest hit show on Netflix, do it all when you take advantage of this awesome 4K TV deal. Hurry, at these prices supplies won’t last long!

