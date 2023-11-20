 Skip to main content
Black Friday deal knocks 45% off this DeWalt cordless drill set

There was only one flaw we saw with a lot of the DeWalt Black Friday deals we covered. In fact this flaw is so pervasive we saw it again and again throughout the massive Amazon Black Friday tool sale, also going on right now. Companies, including DeWalt, are selling battery-powered power tools but aren’t including batteries. And that’s fine if you’re a DeWalt fanboy, in fact it gives you an advantage of not having to pay for batteries each time you pick up a new tool. But for the rest of us that just want a tool, it can feel terrible — who in their right mind wants to buy a tool just so they can use another tool? This deal solves all of the problems the other deals created, and just might make you a DeWalt fanboy. Get a 20V DeWalt Cordless Drill / Driver and two 20V DeWalt batteries for just $99, saving you $80 from the usual $179.

Why you should buy the 20V DeWalt Cordless Drill / Driver Kit

Focusing for a moment on the drill itself, the 20V DeWalt Cordless Drill / Driver is a rather simple tool. It uses two speeds and has a simple trigger-style starting apparatus. Customers from all backgrounds and professions continuously talk about its intuitive use. The handle prides function over aesthetic, giving you a grip made for the human hand to clasp onto as you move the just-over-3.5-pound drill around. There’s a reason this drill, in this bundle, is Amazon’s leading power drill.

Next, take a second look at the batteries and charger once again, because the batteries are the sweet spot of the deal. You get two 20V XR 1.3Ah Li-Ion batteries and a charger. The closest deal we could find to this is  without a charger for $60. When you take it all together; the batteries, the charger, the drill (they don’t normally come cheap), and even a carriage bag, the sum of the parts just sing “good deal.”

We really want you to be able to get this deal if you want it. Everything described above; the easy-to-use drill, the batteries, the charger, and a carriage bag is all just $99 for you if you tap the button below, so please do so before it is too late. Then, once you’re done, go back and check those DeWalt Black Friday deals we previously covered once again. You might find a “Tool Only” deal that works for you now, because you have the batteries.

