An Invite to Some of the World’s Best Art Hotels

Matthew Denis
By

From one end of the globe to the next, visitors will not only find stunning scenery, but myriad cultural offerings in the world’s best art hotels. In some cases, hospitality companies bring the art directly to you.

Keep reading to find some of the most visually stunning stays on this side of the earth.

21C Museum Hotels

Colored penguins aligned on a balcony represent some the 21C Hotels' artworks.
21c Museum Hotels

Launched in 2006 by philanthropists and art collectors Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, 21c Museum Hotels aim is to uplift historic residences with restoration and incredible art. Now situated in eight cities throughout the United States, each inn is themed around a multi-venue contemporary art museum that is attached to a boutique hotel and restaurant. Even if you don’t want to stay, each exhibition space is free of charge and open to the public.

Book Now

Grand Bohemian Hotel

The interior of the Grand Bohemian Hotel's Asheville art gallery
Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville

Located in an Asheville, North Carolina mountain home, the Grand Bohemian Hotel offers a luxury retreat from reality in a rustic 19th-century hunting lodge. Art lovers can enjoy accommodations surrounded by incredible visual works. The Grand Bohemian Hotel’s seven properties are each distinct and inspired by the surrounding area. The Grand Bohemian Asheville, for example, sits in the idyllic Biltmore Village and exudes European rustic charm. Each room is stuffed with commissioned artwork that supplements signature art galleries.

Book Now

Conrad

Conrad Indianapolis Lobby Art Gallery
Conrad Indianapolis

Book one of the “Collection” suites at the Conrad Indianapolis, and settle in under some of the world’s greatest artwork. Hand-signed pieces by Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, William John Kennedy, and Andy Warhol just begin to describe the adorned walls.

Each of the four suites is devoted to a different art genre — contemporary, surrealism, modernism, and pop art — and curated furnishings from designers like Eero Saarinen and Jonathan Adler wrap up the visual submersion.

Book Now

Gladstone House

Gladstone's art gallery lobby
Gladstone House

Situated in West Queen West, one of Toronto’s most creative neighborhoods, the Gladstone House emphasizes culture, art, and diversity, while ensuring the building’s rich history and iconic original architecture.

Originally built in 1889, the Gladstone House has long been a creative retreat. Each of its 37 rooms was designed by a different artist. This includes Room 405: Parlour of Twilight, Room 304: Faux Naturelle, and Room 403: Surreal Gourmet.

*Unvaccinated travelers to Canada are required to present a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

Book Now

Azulik

The Aqua Villa in the Azulik Hotel, Tulum.
Azulik

Beating within the heart of Tulum in Mexico’s seaside jungle, Azulik is equal parts luxury hotel and Mayan sculptural masterpiece. The resort’s labyrinthine design rises from handcrafted wooden frames and thatched straw roofs in an attempt to connect guests with the surrounding nature. Azulik is essential in funding SFER IK, a contemporary art museum built by its owners. Just a short drive away, SFER IK features visual art exhibitions, artisanal workshops, and artist residencies.

*All U.S. citizens are allowed to travel to Mexico regardless of COVID-19 considerations.

Book Now

Anse Chastanet

Anse Chastanet art adorns the hotel's walls
Anse Chastanet

Continuing in the Caribbean, we find the artistic contribution to St. Lucia’s scenic beauty at the Anse Chastanet, a resort surrounded by lush green hills and crystal waters. Guest rooms and public spaces are uplifted by vibrant murals, “sky ceilings,” and wooden sculptures, all created by local artists.

*Unvaccinated visitors must present medically certificated proof of a negative COVID-19 test up to five days before travel.

Book Now

The Dolder Grand

An art-decorated lobby at the Dolder Grand Zurich
Dolder Grand Zurich.

Across the pond, Zürich’s Dolder Grand rises from a forest canopy like a medieval manse. Overlooking the Swiss streets below, The Dolder Grand houses more than 100 pieces of artwork from well-known artists. This includes Salvador Dali’s Femmes métamorphosées – Les sept arts, Fernando Botero’s Woman with fruit, and Henry Moore’s Three-Piece Reclining Figure: Draped. Check off your bucket list of famous works to take in innovative works by the likes of Zaha Hadid and Joan Miró.

*All U.S. citizens are allowed to travel to Switzerland regardless of COVID-19 considerations.

Book Now

Rome Cavalieri

A bird's-eye view of the dolphin fountain at the Rome Cavalieri
Rome Cavalieri

If it’s stunning, swanky stays that really get your blood going, the Rome Cavalieri (from Waldorf Astoria) is the place to go. This hillside hotel offers sweeping city views and the continent’s only 3-star Michelin restaurant. Enjoy a prestigious and exclusive art collection before going to relax in its spa club at the top of Monte Mario.

*All U.S. citizens are allowed to travel to Italy regardless of COVID-19 considerations.

Book Now

Rosewood

Art adorns the lobby at the Rosewood Hotel, Hong Kong
Rosewood Hong Kong

Towering over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor, the Rosewood Hong Kong is a lush and secluded escape in the midst of the super hip Victoria Dockside arts and design district. Considered one of the best new hotels in the world, the Rosewood boasts eight restaurants and lounges and an urban wellness retreat in addition to incredible art at every turn.

*Travelers entering Hong Kong from any overseas location outside Greater China must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and hold a recognized vaccination record.

Book Now

If you’re going big when going out of town, art is an important aspect of expanding your perspective. You can broaden your horizons while ensuring that culture continues when you reserve a stay at an art hotel.

