What to do during a layover (and how to avoid travel stress)

If you’ve ever booked a flight that wasn’t a straight shot from Point A to Point B, chances are you’ve seen the word “layover” pop up in your itinerary.

The first time I had a layover, I didn’t know what to do with myself. I wandered aimlessly around the terminal, unsure if I should grab food, find my gate, or just sit and wait. Every announcement over the loudspeaker made me nervous that I was missing something important. Looking back, I realize I wasted a good chunk of time stressing when I could have been making the most of it.

That’s the thing about layovers — once you understand how they work, they stop feeling intimidating and can even become an enjoyable part of the trip.

So, what exactly is a layover? In simple terms, it’s a stop at an airport between connecting flights. It’s the time you spend waiting before boarding your next flight to your final destination.

Let’s break down the different types of layovers, why they happen, and how to make the most of them.

Short layovers vs. long layovers: What’s the difference?

A short layover is typically anything under four hours for domestic flights or under 24 hours for international travel. These are often just enough time to get off your first flight, find your gate, maybe grab a coffee, and board your next plane.

A long layover means you have several hours — sometimes even most of the day — between flights. Long layovers can be a blessing or a curse, depending on your perspective. If you’re in a major city and have enough time, you might get to explore outside the airport and turn your layover into a mini-adventure. On the other hand, it can also mean a lot of sitting around in an airport terminal.

Why do layovers happen?

Airlines and airports are part of complex networks. Not every city has direct flights to every other city, so airlines route passengers through “hub” airports.

For example, if you’re flying from a smaller city in the U.S. to Europe, you may connect through major hubs like New York, Chicago, or Atlanta before heading overseas.

Sometimes travelers choose flights with layovers because they’re more affordable. Other times, there’s simply no other option; the route just doesn’t exist as a nonstop.

What to do during a layover

If you’ve got a short layover, your main focus will be making sure you get to your next gate on time. Airports can be big and busy, so it’s always a good idea to check the gate info as soon as you land.

For longer layovers, you have more options:

Relax in an airport lounge . Many airports have lounges where you can enjoy snacks, drinks, and comfortable seating.

. Many airports have lounges where you can enjoy snacks, drinks, and comfortable seating. Explore the terminal . Some airports are destinations in themselves, with shops, art displays, and even indoor gardens.

. Some airports are destinations in themselves, with shops, art displays, and even indoor gardens. Leave the airport. If time (and visa requirements) allow, you can take a quick trip into the city and do a little sightseeing.

Things to consider during a layover: Connection times, customs, and more

Minimum connection time . Airports and airlines set recommended connection times to help ensure you can make your next flight. If your layover is too short, you risk missing the connection. Travel expert Nik from awaytogether says having a short layover may not be the best idea for this reason — you don’t want to risk missing your connecting flight.

. Airports and airlines set recommended connection times to help ensure you can make your next flight. If your layover is too short, you risk missing the connection. Travel expert Nik from awaytogether says having a short layover may not be the best idea for this reason — you don’t want to risk missing your connecting flight. Customs and immigration . On international trips, you might have to go through passport control or recheck your baggage during a layover, which can eat up time.

. On international trips, you might have to go through passport control or recheck your baggage during a layover, which can eat up time. Overnight layovers. If your layover is overnight, check if the airline offers hotel vouchers or if you’ll need to book accommodations yourself.

Frequently asked questions about layovers

1. Do you have to go through security again during a layover?

It depends. For domestic-to-domestic flights in the U.S., you usually don’t have to go through security again unless you leave the secure area. For international flights or when switching terminals, you might have to clear security again.

2. Do I have to pick up my checked bags during a layover?

In most cases, no, your bags will be transferred to your final destination automatically. The exception is if you’re entering a new country and need to clear customs, which may require collecting and rechecking your luggage.

3. How much time do I need for a layover?

Airlines set minimum connection times based on the airport layout and customs requirements. For domestic flights, 45–60 minutes is usually safe. For international connections, aim for at least 90 minutes.

4. Can I leave the airport during a layover?

Yes, if you have enough time and the necessary visa (if required). Just make sure to return with plenty of time to clear security and board your next flight.

5. What’s the difference between a layover and a stopover?

A layover is a short stop (less than 24 hours internationally or less than 4 hours domestically) between flights. A stopover generally refers to a longer stop, often 24 hours or more, which is sometimes built into travel itineraries on purpose.