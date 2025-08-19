 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Why shoulder season travel is the secret to better vacations

Traveling during these times can elevate your vacation

By
Antigua
neufal54 / Pixabay

If you’ve ever dreamed of visiting your favorite destinations without elbowing through crowds or paying sky-high prices, you might just fall in love with shoulder season travel. This sweet spot, the period between peak and off-peak travel times, is one of the travel world’s best-kept secrets. From international travel to a quick weekend getaway, shoulder season can transform your trip.

I’m a big fan of traveling during these in-between months. I’ve wandered the canals of Amsterdam without the summer tourist crush, explored London at a relaxed pace, and made some of my favorite New York City memories in that window between the summer rush and the coldest part of the year. Let’s explore why shoulder season is the secret to more affordable, better vacations, and how to make the most of it.

What is shoulder season travel?

Suitcase
Ushuaia studio / Shutterstock

Shoulder season travel is that in-between time when the high-season crowds have gone home, but the low-season chill (or rainstorms) hasn’t kicked in yet. For most places, that means spring and fall (April to May and September to October) when the weather is still pleasant, but hotels and airlines start dropping prices to fill seats and rooms.

Recommended Videos

In Europe, this could mean wandering through Paris in late April when café patios are open but not packed, or enjoying Berlin’s streets in September when the leaves start turning. Head to the Caribbean in late spring, and you’ll find warm, sunny days before hurricane season ramps up. 

Related: 
U.S. issues new travel advisory for Mexico — what travelers should know

Even ski destinations have a shoulder season, usually in late March or early April, when the slopes are still open, but lift lines are shorter than they would be during the busiest months.

The cost benefits of shoulder season travel

Paris, France
Unsplash / Anthony Tan

If you want to plan an affordable vacation, shoulder season is where the real magic happens.

Lower airfare

With fewer travelers flying, airlines often trim prices during shoulder season. In fact, flight fares to Europe in spring can be 15% to 25% lower, and up to 32% cheaper in fall compared to peak summer rates, according to a recent report from Dollar Flight Club.

Discounted accommodations

Need a great deal on lodging? You’re in luck. A UK-based study found shoulder-season package holidays can be 20% to 40% cheaper than during peak periods.

A study from Radical Storage found that in Paris, hotel rates plunge from around $866 per night at peak to about $344 in shoulder season. That’s a whopping $522 saved per night.

More value for money

It’s not just lower prices, it’s extras that make your buck stretch: room upgrades, free breakfasts, and bundled packages are more common when demand is low. Hotel brands know they need to stand out, and that often means offering extra perks to attract shoulder-season travelers.

Ideal weather without the hassle

An idyllic Caribbean beach resort with crystal-clear water and a blue daytime sky backdrop
Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels

A lot of people hear “shoulder season” and assume it means you’ll be stuck sightseeing in a downpour or shivering through your vacation. However, while you might have to dodge a rain shower here and there, weather during shoulder season is often pleasantly mild, without the extremes of peak summer heat or deep-winter cold.

Think Mediterranean beaches in September, when the water is still warm enough for swimming but the scorching summer sun has mellowed out. Or ski resorts in late March, where you can still enjoy fresh powder without battling subzero mornings and that dreaded icy wind.

Fewer crowds, more enjoyment

Vondelpark, Amsterdam
user32212 / Pixabay

One of the best perks of shoulder season travel? You don’t have to fight for elbow room everywhere you go. Attractions, restaurants, and even public transportation are far less crowded, which means less time in line and more time actually enjoying yourself.

When I was in Amsterdam during shoulder season, we booked museum tickets the night before and had no problem getting in. A friend who visited during peak summer wasn’t so lucky. They couldn’t get into the museum they wanted because tickets were booked solid six weeks in advance. That’s the difference shoulder season makes.

It’s also easier to snag last-minute tours or grab the best restaurant tables without a reservation. Plus, with fewer tourists (and fewer loud groups of fellow Americans), the experience feels more authentic and connected to the local culture.

Extra perks of traveling in shoulder season

Copenhagen
un-perfekt / Pixabay

Beyond the savings and smaller crowds, shoulder season comes with some pretty great bonuses you just won’t find at other times of year. For one, you can catch seasonal festivals and events that aren’t part of the peak-season calendar, such as the magical Copenhagen Light Festival in February or the Festival du Livre de Paris in April.

Nature lovers can score big, too. Shoulder season often lines up with incredible wildlife moments, like whale migrations along the California coast in spring, the great wildebeest migration in Tanzania’s Serengeti in fall, or birdwatching in Costa Rica before the rainy season kicks in. National parks may also relax certain restrictions, meaning more trails and areas are open to explore.

Tips for planning your shoulder season trip

Passport and plane ticket
JoshuaWoroniecki / Pixabay
  • Research your destination’s shoulder season dates: They can vary widely depending on location. 
  • Book flights and hotels early: Prices may be lower, but the best deals (and rooms) still go fast.
  • Check local event calendars: Major festivals, holidays, or conferences can spike prices and bring in extra crowds even during shoulder season.
  • Pack for variable weather: Layers, a light rain jacket, and versatile shoes can help you handle warm afternoons and cool mornings.
  • Stay flexible with your dates: Even shifting your trip by a week can lead to big savings on flights and accommodations depending on your destination.
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Nobu opens its first restaurant in Egypt on the North Coast
This iconic restaurant is now open for reservations
Nobu North Coast

Egypt’s dining scene has a new jewel as Nobu, the world-famous lifestyle and hospitality brand, makes its long-anticipated debut in the country. Now open at OGAMI, SODIC’s signature North Coast development, Nobu North Coast brings its celebrated blend of contemporary Japanese cuisine, timeless design, and world-class service to one of Egypt’s most popular summer destinations.

Designed by the internationally acclaimed Rockwell Group, the restaurant channels the spirit of the Mediterranean through Nobu’s signature design language of natural textures, light woods, and refined geometric accents. The setting caters to international travelers and Egypt’s coastal crowd, offering a destination where you’ll find both fine dining and the laid-back charm of the seaside.

Read more
Step inside the historic Queen Elizabeth 2 with new tours in Dubai
Iconic QE2 offers guided heritage tours in Dubai
Queen Elizabeth 2

The Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), one of the world’s most storied ocean liners and now a floating hotel in Dubai, is opening her decks to visitors in a whole new way. Docked permanently at Mina Rashid, the legendary vessel is offering exclusive Heritage Tours that invite guests to relive her remarkable past and uncover the royal legacy that made her a maritime icon.

Launched by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 20, 1967, the QE2 sailed more than 5.6 million nautical miles and carried over 2.5 million passengers. Built at the famed John Brown shipyard in Clydebank, Scotland, she was a cultural icon, welcoming royalty, celebrities, and world leaders on board during her decades of service.

Read more
29 European countries will ditch passport stamps this fall
Passport stamps are ending in Europe - here's what to know
passport book on table open with stamps

Your next trip to Europe may come without the satisfying thump of a passport stamp marking your arrival.

Starting October 12, 29 European countries will begin phasing out physical passport stamps in favor of the new Entry/Exit System (EES), a biometric-based border control process set to be fully implemented by April 10, 2026.

Read more