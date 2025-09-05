Why every traveler should pack a safety pin (it’s not what you think)

A safety pin probably isn’t on your packing list. It’s not flashy, high-tech, or something you’d brag about having in your bag. But here’s the truth — that tiny little pin can save your trip in more ways than you’d think.

I’ve lost count of the times a safety pin has come to the rescue when a button popped off at the worst possible moment or a hem started unraveling right before I had to run out the door.

From fixing wardrobe malfunctions to keeping your bag organized, it’s one of those unsung heroes that’s worth slipping into your bag.

Want to see just how useful it can be? Here’s why you should always pack a safety pin in your travel bag

6 surprising uses of a safety pin when traveling

1. It can fix clothes on the go

Ever had a button pop off your favorite shirt right before dinner? Or a hem start unraveling as you’re heading out on your travels for the day? A safety pin can fix it in seconds.

All you need to do is pin your button or hem back in place and you’re good to go until you can make a proper repair. It’s not a permanent fix, but it buys you time until you can get it fixed for good.

2. It can secure your luggage and belongings

This one’s simple, but smart. You can slip one through zipper pulls to stop accidental openings and deter casual pickpockets.

It’s not a replacement for a lock, but it adds a little extra peace of mind when you’re navigating busy airports, train stations, and crowded markets.

3. It can act as a mini organizer

It’s amazing how a safety pin can help keep tiny things together. You can use one to clip pairs of socks together, stop necklaces from tangling, and hold small items like hair ties, keys, and USB drives.

It keeps your travel bag neat and prevents you from having to dig through a mess every time you need to grab something small.

4. It can replace lost or broken accessories

In the case of broken accessories, usually a safety pin can step in to help until you find a real replacement. You can thread it through a broken key ring, secure a necklace pendant, and hold a hoodie drawstring in place, for example.

5. It can help with first aid

No, it’s not a full first-aid kit, but a safety pin can still come in clutch.

For example, you can use it to hold a bandage or dressing in place if you don’t have tape handy, which makes dealing with scrapes and blisters a little easier while you’re away from home.

6. It’s perfect for random travel hacks

Once you have a safety pin on hand, you’ll start finding all kinds of uses for it. You can attach travel tags, hold together a broken zipper pull, and keep packing cubes closed if the zipper gives out.

In other words, it’s endlessly handy when you least expect it.