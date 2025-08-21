New grab-and-go Admirals Club lounge opens at CLT Airport

This week, American Airlines announced the opening of the Provisions by Admirals Club lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The innovative lounge features a grab-and-go experience, offering busy travelers a quick and easy refuel. Charlotte is one of American’s largest hubs.

The Provisions menu: Quick yet curated

Inside the 2,000 square foot lounge, guests can pick from pre-packaged to-go items for a smooth journey through the terminal. Breakfast runs from 6:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., offering hearty meal boxes, or lighter options like pastries, yogurt and fruit, and snack mixes.

Through 10:45 p.m., travelers can try all-day offerings like substantial meal boxes, salty snacks, and sweet treats. Vegetarian options are also available during all hours. Beverage-wise, a station has an assortment of bottled and canned picks, and coffee and tea for rejuvenation during the travel day.

In addition, two representatives are on-site at all hours to provide travel assistance and personalized service.

Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “We’re excited to open this new lounge space for our customers at CLT. Millions of customers travel through CLT on American every year and the Provisions by Admirals Club℠ lounge is focused on providing those customers with an easy and convenient solution during their travel journey.”

Travelers can gain entry to the Provisions by Admirals Club lounge the same way as traditional Admirals Club locations. For domestic travels, passengers can enter with Admirals Club® membership, qualifying oneworld® status or the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive credit card. On qualifying international flights, Eligible AAdvantage® status members can enter.