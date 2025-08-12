 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Micro-cations are the new vacation — here’s where to go for a 3-night escape

Top micro-cation spots for travelers in all parts of the U.S.

By
Atlanta
AsiaEmerlle / Pixabay

A new travel trend is taking off: micro-cations. Per the 2025 Vacation Confidence Index, released by Allianz Partners USA, data indicates that micro-cations are not a passing phase but a mainstream option for American travelers. Micro-cations offer the chance for travelers to recharge without the time or cost of full-length vacations.

As micro-cations gain steam as a 2025 travel trend, more travelers are finding these tiny vacations allow them to enjoy quick escapes without a commitment to longer stays. But where should you go on a micro-cation? Below, Connor Smith, Vice President, Masterbrand Strategy + Brand Awareness of IHG Hotels & Resorts, shares his insight on the micro-cation trend and where U.S. travelers should consider going on them.

Recommended Videos

What is a micro-cation?

San Francisco, California
ninjason / Pixabay

“A micro-cation is a shorter, more intentional getaway, typically less than four nights, that offers all the benefits of travel without the bigger time or financial commitment of a traditional vacation. Whether it’s a last-minute getaway to a nearby city or a long weekend exploring the outdoors, micro-cations are designed to be spontaneous, stress-free, and refreshingly doable. They’re perfect for people who need a quick reset, a perspective shift, or simply a little time to catch their breath,” Smith explains.

Related: 
Here’s what’s new in Amtrak’s upgraded Acela first class

Ideal locations for micro-cations

Chicago
sam99929 / Pixabay

Smith says San Francisco is a great option for those who live on the West Coast, while Atlanta, Georgia is a better option for those on the East Coast. Those who live in between may look to Chicago as an ideal micro-cation destination. As a hub for dining and cultural experiences, Smith recommends San Francisco for short getaways.

He recommends a stay at Hotel Spero, Vignette Collection, a chic retreat with a rich history that is located just steps away from iconic landmarks like Union Square and the Cable Car Museum. For East Coasters, Atlanta offers a great spot for a short trip. It is known for its renowned food scene in the Midtown area and popular attractions like Piedmont Park and the High Museum of Art — all which can be fit into a quick trip.  Those who live in the Midwest may enjoy a trip to Chicago, with lots to do, from a visit to Chicago’s theater district to a day spent shopping.

“San Francisco, Atlanta, and Chicago are all ideal for micro-cations because they deliver big-city energy and are easily accessible with global airport hubs. Each of these cities offers easy access, vibrant neighborhoods, and rich cultural experiences, all without the need for a week-long itinerary. Travelers can check in for two or three nights and still leave feeling like they had meaningful trips,” he says.

“We are seeing travelers prioritizing convenience, value, and experience, but experience seems to be the most important factor and driving decision. People are looking for destinations that are easy to get to and don’t require too much planning, Smith says. “What creates a lasting memory is how the destination makes them feel, whether that’s discovering a new neighborhood, checking into a stylish hotel with character, or enjoying a local food scene that offers something unexpected.”

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

45 million people are traveling for Memorial Day: Here’s how to avoid the traffic
AAA highlights the best times to hit the road during the holiday weekend
Traffic

Get ready for packed roads and long lines, as 45.1 million Americans are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend this year, marking a new record, according to AAA. The travel period runs from Thursday, May 22 to Monday, May 26, and most of those travelers, nearly 39.4 million, are hitting the road. While air travel and other modes of transportation like trains, buses, and cruises are also up this year, driving remains the top choice for Memorial Day travelers.

With gas prices lower than last year’s average ($3.59 per gallon), road trips are more appealing than ever. In fact, 87% of travelers will be driving to their destinations, making traffic jams and congested highways all but guaranteed.

Read more
Norovirus outbreaks are surging on cruise ships in 2025: Here’s how to stay safe
Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships are at a record high
Cruise ship into the sunset

Norovirus is making waves on cruise ships in 2025, with a sharp rise in outbreaks reported so far this year. As of early May, 16 outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness on cruise ships have met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) threshold for public notification. Alarmingly, 12 of those outbreaks were caused by norovirus, the highly contagious virus known for its rapid spread and harsh symptoms.

One of the most recent incidents occurred on Holland America Line's Eurodam, where 148 passengers and 22 crew members fell ill between April 12 and May 3. This spike in outbreaks is notable, as previous years saw far fewer incidents: 2024 recorded 18 outbreaks in total, while 2023 saw 14.

Read more
Thailand has changed its entry rules: Here’s what travelers need to know
Make sure you complete these requirements before your trip
Koh Phi Phi Thailand

Thailand has changed its entry rules, and if you're heading there soon, you’ll want to be prepared.

Already a favorite with beach lovers, backpackers, and now thanks to the White Lotus effect, high-end travelers too, Thailand is more popular than ever. But now, the country is rolling out a new requirement that affects all foreign arrivals.

Read more