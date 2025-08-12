Micro-cations are the new vacation — here’s where to go for a 3-night escape

A new travel trend is taking off: micro-cations. Per the 2025 Vacation Confidence Index, released by Allianz Partners USA, data indicates that micro-cations are not a passing phase but a mainstream option for American travelers. Micro-cations offer the chance for travelers to recharge without the time or cost of full-length vacations.

As micro-cations gain steam as a 2025 travel trend, more travelers are finding these tiny vacations allow them to enjoy quick escapes without a commitment to longer stays. But where should you go on a micro-cation? Below, Connor Smith, Vice President, Masterbrand Strategy + Brand Awareness of IHG Hotels & Resorts, shares his insight on the micro-cation trend and where U.S. travelers should consider going on them.

What is a micro-cation?

“A micro-cation is a shorter, more intentional getaway, typically less than four nights, that offers all the benefits of travel without the bigger time or financial commitment of a traditional vacation. Whether it’s a last-minute getaway to a nearby city or a long weekend exploring the outdoors, micro-cations are designed to be spontaneous, stress-free, and refreshingly doable. They’re perfect for people who need a quick reset, a perspective shift, or simply a little time to catch their breath,” Smith explains.

Ideal locations for micro-cations

Smith says San Francisco is a great option for those who live on the West Coast, while Atlanta, Georgia is a better option for those on the East Coast. Those who live in between may look to Chicago as an ideal micro-cation destination. As a hub for dining and cultural experiences, Smith recommends San Francisco for short getaways.

He recommends a stay at Hotel Spero, Vignette Collection, a chic retreat with a rich history that is located just steps away from iconic landmarks like Union Square and the Cable Car Museum. For East Coasters, Atlanta offers a great spot for a short trip. It is known for its renowned food scene in the Midtown area and popular attractions like Piedmont Park and the High Museum of Art — all which can be fit into a quick trip. Those who live in the Midwest may enjoy a trip to Chicago, with lots to do, from a visit to Chicago’s theater district to a day spent shopping.

“San Francisco, Atlanta, and Chicago are all ideal for micro-cations because they deliver big-city energy and are easily accessible with global airport hubs. Each of these cities offers easy access, vibrant neighborhoods, and rich cultural experiences, all without the need for a week-long itinerary. Travelers can check in for two or three nights and still leave feeling like they had meaningful trips,” he says.

“We are seeing travelers prioritizing convenience, value, and experience, but experience seems to be the most important factor and driving decision. People are looking for destinations that are easy to get to and don’t require too much planning, Smith says. “What creates a lasting memory is how the destination makes them feel, whether that’s discovering a new neighborhood, checking into a stylish hotel with character, or enjoying a local food scene that offers something unexpected.”