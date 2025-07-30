A taste of tradition: My first Pa‘ina dinner at Ko‘a Kea Resort

Tradition is deeply integrated into Hawaiian culture, fostering a sense of community and belonging for many. One Hawaiian tradition, a Pa’ina, refers to a small dinner party or gathering where friends, family, and neighbors gather to enjoy a meal in an intimate setting. While staying at Ko’a’ Kea Resort on Poipu Beach, I enjoyed attending my first-ever traditional Pa’ina, which gave me a fun taste of Hawaiian food and culture.

As a visitor from thousands of miles away, attending this intimate dinner helped me form a deep connection with Kauai. Though I’ve traveled to many exceptional places over the past few years, I frequently think about the island of Kauai more than I reflect on other destinations. But why is this? Beyond Kauai’s physical beauty, the sense of community stood out most about the island. The way people on the island come together, in both times of need and times of joy, is something I genuinely appreciate. I don’t often experience this in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

The Red Salt dinner Pa’ina experience includes a multi-course meal by the renowned Red Salt Restaurant and perfectly crafted rum pairings with Kōloa Rum. Here’s a look into this unique dinner party — from the multi-course meal to the conversation and greetings among guests.

Meeting new friends

The highlight of my experience at this dinner, Pa‘ina, was the unique setup conducive to conversation and greetings with new friends. Unlike dining in a traditional restaurant, this experience is arranged with one long rectangular table (almost like you’d find at some modern weddings). This table configuration made it easier to engage in conversation with nearby guests.

Throughout this three-hour experience, I met a couple visiting from California, two traveling chefs who had recently moved to Kauai, and a local who told us about the farmland passion project he’s been working on in his community. Meanwhile, my husband and I shared our story and passion for travel with the nearby guests. If sitting alone in a traditional restaurant setting (with just my husband and me at a table), I would have completely missed the chance to interact with these total strangers. By the end of the night, these strangers felt more like friends.

As someone who mostly leans introverted, I appreciated that this experience threw me into a situation that forced me to engage in meaningful conversation with other guests. Not only does this better capture the values rooted in Hawaiian culture, but it also enhances my experience as a traveler. I firmly believe that our experiences help form the memories that make us who we are — and this one surely did that. It’s easy to want to stay within your comfort zone and stick to only talking to those you’re traveling with. Yet, stepping outside your comfort zone and engaging with others can help broaden your travel experience and lead to a memorable night.

um pairings and conversations

The Red Salt dinner Pa’ina kept things fun with five rum cocktails, designed to pair well with each course. Before serving each course, a representative from Kōloa rum explained each pairing and why it was selected. For example, the “Bees Nees” cocktail paired with the house-made ricotta appetizer for a honey-focused theme, whereas a stronger Iolani Aged rum sipper was selected to drink with the main course (a steak). The five rum pairings were quite strong and offered a solid mix of sweet and strong cocktails that could appeal to a wide range of guests.

It’s worth noting that you do not need to be a guest at Ko’a Kea Resort to enjoy this local dinner experience. Anyone staying at the resort can sign up at the front, but non-guests can sign up by calling or purchasing tickets online. Even if you’re staying at a different Poipu beach hotel, you can still add this experience to your plans.

Multi-course meal

The multi-course experience at the Red Salt Dinner pa’aina is a foodie’s paradise. The chef of Red Salt Restaurant hand-selected each course, and the menu placement on each table setting reminded me of a wedding. First, we started with the most delicious housemade ricotta with local Kauai Nectar Farms honey, which we dipped in mini grilled naan bread. Next, two seafood appetizers followed: Hokkaido scallops and prosciutto-wrapped jumbo prawn.

The main event was a Wagyu NY strip steak with crab. Finally, we ended the night with something sweet as the last course: a Hawaiian-inspired layered red salt cake. From presentation to taste, the food selection at this dinner blew me away. Since attending this event, Red Salt Restaurant has hired a new top chef, transforming the menu with a unique twist. The dinner’s theme varies depending on the month you visit, and not all include rum pairings. If you prefer tequila, wine, or beer, check out the rotating menu to decide which Red Salt Dinner pa’aina to attend.