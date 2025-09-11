9 Europe travel tips I had to learn the hard way

The first time I went to Europe, I had my itinerary packed to the minute, my suitcase stuffed with just-in-case outfits, and my expectations sky-high.

But within the first 48 hours, I got fined on the metro in Prague for not validating my ticket and realized I had booked a hotel that didn’t have air conditioning (in July).

I was exhausted, flustered, and more than once thought: “Why didn’t anyone tell me this stuff?”

So, in case you’re planning a trip and hoping to skip the avoidable chaos, here are some real, honest Europe travel tips I wish someone had shared with me.

1. You don’t need as much as you think

Trust me, you’re not going to wear five pairs of shoes. You’re not suddenly going to turn into someone who changes outfits every night. And unless you’re trekking through the Alps, you really don’t need any hardcore gear.

Pack lighter than you think you should. Lugging a heavy suitcase over cobblestone streets or up a few flights of stairs without an elevator gets old fast. A well-packed backpack or small roller bag will make your trip so much easier, especially if you’re hopping from city to city.

2. Public transportation is your best friend (most of the time)

European cities are built around public transit. Subways, trams, and buses are all efficient and usually easy to navigate once you get the hang of them. But there’s a learning curve.

Some systems (especially in Italy or the Czech Republic) require you to validate your ticket before boarding. If you skip this step, you might get hit with a fine, even if you have a valid ticket.

In big cities like Paris, London, or Berlin, grab a metro card or pass that covers multiple days. It’ll save you money and hassle. And in smaller cities, you’ll find buses or trams that run pretty regularly, but it’s always smart to double-check the schedule — some services wind down earlier than you’d expect.

3. Don’t overplan your days

One of the biggest mistakes I made (and one of the most overlooked Europe travel tips) was trying to do too much.

Four museums, a walking tour, dinner reservations, and time to explore all packed into one day? Sounds nice on paper. In reality, it’s exhausting.

Europe is best when you slow down a little. Yes, there are incredible landmarks, but sometimes sitting at a cafe for an hour, people-watching with a coffee or a glass of wine, is just as memorable.

Pick one or two must-dos per day and leave space to wander. Some of the best experiences I’ve had weren’t in the guidebook.

4. Learn a few words of the local language

You don’t need to be fluent in French or German or Croatian. But knowing how to say some key words like “hello” and “thank you” goes a long way. People appreciate the effort, and it makes the interaction feel more respectful.

In tourist-heavy areas, English is usually spoken, but don’t assume everyone will be fluent.

5. Know when to use cash vs. cards

Most places in Europe accept credit or debit cards, especially in bigger cities. But some smaller cafes, markets, or local shops are still cash-only, especially in countries like Germany or Austria, where cash culture is still common.

ATMs are the best way to get local currency. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotel kiosks, which usually give you a terrible rate. Just be sure to notify your bank of your travel plans, and try to use a card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.

6. Trains are great, but not always the best option

Everyone raves about train travel in Europe, and for good reason. The views are beautiful, the process is generally more relaxed than flying, and stations tend to be centrally located.

But it’s not always the cheapest or fastest option.

Budget airlines like Ryanair or easyJet can be much cheaper for long distances — say, Paris to Budapest — but keep in mind that they often fly out of smaller airports far from city centers. And don’t forget to factor in baggage fees, which can add up fast.

If you’re sticking to one or two countries, look into regional rail passes instead of the more expensive Eurail Global Pass. Also, book your high-speed train tickets early. Prices can jump quickly the closer you get to departure.

7. Watch out for pickpockets

Pickpocketing is probably the most common issue tourists run into. And it’s not about unsafe cities, just crowded places. Train stations, metro cars, busy squares, and major tourist attractions are hotspots.

Use a crossbody bag that zips shut. Keep your phone and wallet tucked away. Don’t put anything in your back pocket. I’ve had friends lose phones on public transportation without even realizing it happened.

One simple thing I do now is keep one credit card and a little cash in a separate pocket or pouch. That way, if something does get stolen, I’m not completely stuck.

8. Buy tickets in advance for major attractions

This one might seem obvious, but it’s easy to underestimate how crowded certain places can get. If you want to see the Louvre, Sagrada Familia, or the Anne Frank House, book ahead. Some places will sell out days in advance, especially in summer.

You can still keep your days flexible by only pre-booking the things that really matter to you. And for the rest, just show up early or be willing to wait.

9. Don’t treat Europe like a checklist

YouTube travel expert The Abundant Traveler suggests not cramming too much into your itinerary, and I couldn’t agree more.

I know the temptation: “If I’m flying all the way there, I might as well hit Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Prague, AND Barcelona.” But Europe isn’t going anywhere. You don’t need to squeeze everything into one trip.

Pick fewer places and stay longer in each. You’ll have time to get your bearings, revisit your favorite bakery, and experience more than just the surface. Travel shouldn’t feel like a sprint — and that’s one of the most important Europe travel tips I’ve learned.