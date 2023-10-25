 Skip to main content
Early Marriott Black Friday sale gets you 50% off rooms and more

Jen Allen
Aruba Marriott Resort aerial shot with pool and Palm beach in the background.
Marriott

There’s no need to rely on last minute hotel deals while Marriott has its early Black Friday sale. Right now, there are some fantastic deals going on like 50% off your second room and much more. If you’re thinking about planning a trip, keep reading while we take you through what to expect from the Marriott Black Friday sale. If you want to dive straight into the many offers at Marriott for yourself, simply click the button below to check it out.

What to shop for in the Marriott sale

Marriott is currently offering a little bit of everything which should suit most needs. For instance, you can save substantially on upgraded rooms and suites at multiple locations with complimentary upgrades available if you book before the end of January 2024. Only so many rooms are available but it’s worth seeing if one suits your needs.

Otherwise, if you’re considering a resort retreat, you can earn up to $100 daily credit on a stay of three nights or more at participating resorts. These include the Adero Scottsdale resort in Arizona, along with many locations in Florida and California.

And of course, there’s 50% off your second room at many locations. The offer is perfectly suited for family visits and when you want to make sure everyone is fully looked after and close by. The offer is valid if the second room is occupied by children aged 16 and under, and is available at participating hotels across Europe, Middle East, and Africa. For those looking for a deal on one room, consider signing up for 15% off for a three night stay. That discount rises to 20% off when you stay between four and six nights with 25% to be saved on stays of longer than seven nights. Again, it’s valid at hotels and resorts across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Remember that Marriott is a highly respectable hotel chain although even still, read up on how clean your hotel sheets are likely to be.

We’re scratching the surface with what Marriott has on offer right now with many package deals and other extras like free parking bundled in. It all comes down to what you’re looking for from your trip. That’s why it’s such a good idea to hit the button below to see exactly what’s out there for yourself. We’ve only looked at a few deals so check in for yourself to see how you could save.

