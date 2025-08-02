 Skip to main content
Dolce & Gabbana brings Mediterranean glamour to Hotel Cala di Volpe 2025

This iconic fashion house brings its signature style to the Costa Smeralda’s legendary hotel

Dolce & Gabbana
Following the success of past collaborations, Dolce & Gabbana returns to Cala di Volpe hotel for its highly anticipated DG Resort 2025 takeover. This summer, Dolce & Gabanna brings its Mediterranean glamour and aesthetic to one of the world’s most exclusive destinations. Throughout the hotel, including the pool area and the Sicilian Cart motif, guests will find the space transformed with a vivid tribute to Italy’s rich cultural heritage. For example, the Sicilian Cart design features multicolored accents, plush cotton beach towels, hand-painted vases, and artfully decorated cabanas that surround the hotel’s expansive saltwater pool.

Hotel Cala di Volpe is managed by Marriott International and is located on the Costa Smeralda in Sardinia. The hotel in itself is a sculptural masterpiece inspired by a traditional fishing village, yet looks even more beautiful when decorated in partnership with. This luxury haven for global travelers marks a symbol of timeless elegance and summer travel. The partnership with Dolce & Gabbana helps transform the space, with every element crafted to offer moments of indulgence and escape and designed to evoke the warmth, vibrancy, and beauty of the Mediterranean.

For the first time, the Hotel Cala di Volpe x Dolce & Gabbana collaboration also includes a full transformation of the hotel’s beloved Atrium Bar, a secluded terrace framed by elegant arches and sea views. This spot is one of the most photographed spots on the Costa Smeralda, which will now be enhanced by Dolce & Gabbana-style throughout their stay. In addition, the collaboration is enhanced by an exclusive pop-up boutique, offering guests the opportunity to shop a curated selection of Dolce&Gabbana apparel and accessories, designed to embody the spirit of summer on the Costa Smeralda.


