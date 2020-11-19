Booking.com Black Friday Deal will help you leave those quarantine blues behind

Quarantine claustrophobia is real and as much of the country has learned first-hand, being confined to the same four walls for months on end can take a toll on your mental health. While restrictions do remain in place on a global scale, U.S. travel is still feasible for a planned or last-minute get-away! If you’ve been looking for a travel deal to get you or your family out of the house, Booking.com has got you covered with a great Black Friday offer.

See Deal at Booking.com

Booking.com Black Friday deal

Booking.com is extending a Black Friday deal that will have you salivating over just where you’d like to go! The opportunity to take advantage of this offer ends on December 1, 2020 but what we love is that you have until December 31, 2021 to complete your trip! There’s opportunity this Black Friday to save more than 30% through Booking.com so make sure to check out anything with a Black Friday Deals badge to see just what kind of deals you can get.

In addition to making your escape more affordable, Booking.com has worked with its partners to ensure you have choices when exploring your travel this holiday season. Not only are there hundreds of cabins, condos, and luxurious accommodations available for your trip, but the cancellation policy puts the power in your hands. Whether you are heading to the slopes in Utah or prefer a luxury suite in New York City you will have an option as you book your accommodations to select which cancellation policy suits your style.

