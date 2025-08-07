 Skip to main content
The best underrated birthday trip destinations, according to travel experts

Birthday trip ideas so good you’ll want to celebrate twice

By
Birthdays are made for celebration, but who says it has to be just dinner and drinks? Birthday trips are becoming the new go-to way to mark the occasion, and trust me, it doesn’t always have to be glitz and glamour. This year, my boyfriend surprised me with a relaxing getaway to Niagara-on-the-Lake to explore wineries, and it was the perfect way to unwind and celebrate. 

Sure, Las Vegas and Miami remain classic birthday destinations, packed with fun and excitement, but I wanted to dig a little deeper and find some underrated spots you might not have considered. So, I reached out to travel experts to gather their top picks and put together this list of 10 unique birthday trip ideas that will make your special day unforgettable.

Detroit, Michigan

Looking for a city-focused birthday celebration? Detroit has you covered. Nicole Mitchell, Account Coordinator at FINN Partners, says, “Detroit is ideal for a city-focused celebration. You can cocktail hop through spots like Kiesling and The Sugar House, catch live music at The Fillmore, or hit any of the city’s three casinos: MotorCity Casino, MGM Grand or Hollywood Casino in Greektown. The Detroit Riverwalk also adds a scenic touch if you want to balance out the nightlife with nature.” 

Temecula, California

If wine country is calling your name for your next birthday, Temecula might just be the perfect pick. “This beautiful wine region boasts views and landscapes reminiscent of Venice, Italy!” says Norma Marlowe from Visit Temecula Valley. “We have more than 50 wineries and a bustling Old Town district that resembles an Old West pioneer town. Other popular activities include hot air balloon flights, trail rides through the vineyards by horseback, hiking, and there is a casino here, too.” 

Whether you’re sipping Temecula wine or soaring over the valley, it’s one of the best birthday trip ideas for a relaxing (and scenic) celebration.

Iceland

Seeking birthday trip ideas that feel straight out of a fairy tale? Iceland delivers. “For my husband’s birthday, we went to Iceland and yes, we did it on a budget,” says travel blogger Stella Bukovick. “We grabbed dessert at Brauð & Co. in Reykjavik, then joined Mr. Iceland for a Viking-style dinner and horse experience. The night ended under the Northern Lights – still one of our favorite moments we’ve ever had.” 

Planning an Antarctica cruise? Read this new U.S. travel warning

With more airlines offering direct flights from the U.S., it’s never been easier to explore all the magical things to do in Iceland.

New York City, New York

Sure, Miami and Las Vegas bring the party vibes, but if you want your birthday trip to mix culture, food, and excitement, NYC is hard to top. “This is your chance to catch a famous Broadway show or explore one of the world’s best culinary scenes,” says Kanika Puri, Chief Operating Officer at Fast Cover Travel Insurance. “Of course, there are also incredible galleries and museums to visit, like The Met and MoMA, which add even more creative delights to your birthday trip.”

Bellevue, Washington

When it comes to birthday trip ideas that combine nature, wine, and city vibes, Bellevue is a clear winner. Offering both outdoor adventures and refined experiences, Bellevue makes for a refreshing, off-the-radar birthday escape.

“Spend your special day sailing across Meydenbauer Bay, sipping your way through nearby Woodinville Wine Country’s 130+ wineries, or heading out on a scenic hike to waterfalls and mountain vistas – all easily accessible from the city,” says a spokesperson on behalf of Visit Bellevue.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Miami doesn’t hold a candle to Buenos Aires when it comes to energy and all-night fun. Hop on a plane and head to this South American destination for endless party vibes. “The evening doesn’t begin until past midnight, tango nightlife is highly addictive, and the mood is completely infectious. You’ll be dancing until dawn and discovering that Argentinians truly live life to the fullest,” says Paul Stewart, relocation and travel expert and founder of My Baggage USA.

Savannah, Georgia

It’s less touristy than New Orleans, but just as charming, and maybe even more romantic. From riverfront strolls to ghost tours, you’ll never run out of things to do in Savannah.

“There are endless great restaurants, bars, and clubs, and there are also great options for art, museums, theater, and entertainment. Plus, it’s a beautiful city,” says Steve Schwab, CEO of Casago. “It’s the kind of place where two very different people could have equal amounts of fun for their birthday trips because Savannah has so much to offer.”

Key West, Florida

For travelers looking to celebrate a birthday somewhere unexpected but unforgettable, Key West offers nonstop fun without the crowds of more overdone destinations like Vegas or Miami. 

A representative from Lunara Bay shares, “From sunset catamaran cruises and fresh seafood feasts to exploring hidden beaches and buzzy bars along Duval Street, there’s something for every kind of birthday traveler.” 

The Azores, Portugal

Skip the hustle of Europe’s busier cities and head to the serene and stunning Azores in Portugal. This Portuguese archipelago is made for a peaceful birthday retreat surrounded by nature. 

“They are volcanic in nature, with natural hot springs, peaceful crater lakes, and some of the most idyllic surroundings you’ll ever have,” says Paul Stewart. “Your days can be filled with wallowing in thermal pools beneath the shade of plants, and your nights spent gorging on fresh seafood paired with local wines – absolute bliss.”

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina checks all the boxes for a memorable birthday getaway. “For my birthday this past year, I traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, for a three-day trip,” says travel blogger Nicholas Rosen. “This destination had all you needed for a birthday. Delicious cuisine and food tours of the area, near the sea for some beaches, a vibrant nightlife of bars and clubs, and did not break the bank.” For birthday trip ideas that offer both fun and southern charm, Charleston is an easy win.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
