5 must-try places to eat in Waikiki, from beachside brunch to fine dining

Waikiki is famous for its breathtaking beaches and views, but it’s also a foodies paradise. Before I arrived in Waikiki, I had no idea just how many excellent restaurants were waiting for me. Staying in a centrally located hotel on the beach meant I was just a few minutes walk from some of the best places to eat in Waikiki. From a hearty brunch at Hau Tree to an exceptional five-course fine dining experience at Azure, these five places to eat won’t let you down.

Best for brunch: Hau Tree

There’s something about a hearty brunch on vacation that hits the spot — and Hau Tree is exactly the right horse for the course. Located inside the Kaimana Beach Hotel, this seaside brunch restaurant’s perfectly curated menu makes it one of the best places to eat in Waikiki for the brunch-goer who wants something a little more than eggs and bacon.

From the hearty ube cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting to the shakshuka and toast, you can’t go wrong here. Portions are enormous, vibes are great, and most importantly, meals are flavorful. I also loved Hau Tree’s elevated version of a classic Hawaiian Loco Moco. While this restaurant is technically not on Waikiki Beach, it’s a short walk from nearly anywhere in Waikiki Beach, so I think it’s worth adding to the list.

Best for fine dining: Azure

Located on the beachfront attached to the Royal Hawaiian hotel, Azure’s five-course dining experience is one for the books. I dined at this fine dining spot during their pre-fixe menu days (Wed through Sun) and savored every bit of it. While I had high expectations going into this, the overall experience was still more impressive than anticipated. Despite the high-end cuisine, I appreciated the relaxing ocean-front and laid-back atmosphere of this restaurant.

Every course had a fresh and authentic taste, but my personal favorite was the Aged Hamakua Mushroom, prepared with Kona heart of palm and pine nuts. The handcrafted cocktails here also can’t be overlooked — the Shorebreak Colada’s coconut-topped foam was delicious. Whether it’s a special occasion or you want to treat yourself to the best, Azure is a Waikiki restaurant I’d gladly return to.

Best for food truck eats: Thai Taco at Waikiki

Hawaiian people love their food trucks, and the Thai Taco truck makes it easy to see why. As I scoured the internet looking for food trucks, I stumbled upon Thai Taco’s crispy pork belly tacos on Google—the photo, combined with a 4.8-star Google review, was enough encouragement for me to give this place a try. Thai Taco’s truck is situated within walking distance of Waikiki Beach. It is located next to several other food trucks, offering a diverse selection of cuisines to suit everyone in your group.

It’s safe to say that Thai Tacos lives up to its hype. The crispy pork belly tacos were hearty, accompanied by a creamy sauce that had just the right level of spice. The Thai chilli dipping sauce that comes on the side adds a hint of both sweetness and spice, bringing the whole meal together. If time allowed in my trip to O’ahu, I would have returned to the Thai Taco truck at least a handful more times. The Thai grilled beef tacos were calling my name.

Best beachfront dining: Mai Tai Bar

The Mai Tai Bar is a popular beachfront spot at Royal Hawaiian for crafted cocktails, but this restaurant’s food shouldn’t be overlooked either. I love a restaurant with a great selection of appetizers. Especially given that the Mai Tai Bar is known for its world-famous Mai Tai cocktails, you’re going to need something to nosh on. Everything on the cheese board was incredibly fresh, accompanied by a side of honey that added the perfect level of sweetness to the meal. The island hummus was also a great choice if you’re in the mood for something lighter.

Beyond great food, the atmosphere here also got me in a “vacation” mood. From live music to stunning Diamond Head views, this lunch was one of my favorites during my stay in the Waikiki area.

Best cultural experience: STIX Asia food court

I didn’t set out to go to STIX Asia food court. Instead, it caught my eye as I walked along Kalākaua Ave, exploring the endless dining options around me. The exterior setup features escalators that lead down to a massive food court. Given that Hawaii is known as Asia’s melting pot, this area is the perfect place to try every type of asian cuisine imaginable. I dined at HK Cafe (situated right on your left when you go down the escalator). The HK-style BBQ pork buns were delicious.

From cuisine from China to Japan to Singapore, the biggest issue I had walking down here was that I couldn’t try everything. The concept of STIX Asia food court is inherently unique, making it one of the best places to eat in Waikiki. The idea is so popular that it will soon expand to the West Coast, with a new location set to open in Las Vegas in 2026.