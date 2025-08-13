The best Caribbean islands for couples, according to travel experts

I love the Caribbean as much as the next person. The turquoise water, the beachside cocktails, and the salty air that somehow makes everything taste better. However, not all Caribbean islands are created equal. Some are perfect for families with kids in tow, others are great for solo travelers looking for a little “me time.” But what if you’re planning a dreamy escape for two?

Whether you’re celebrating a honeymoon, an anniversary, or just want a romantic getaway that includes sunshine, rum, and a serious lack of responsibilities, you’re in luck. I chatted with travel experts and Caribbean regulars to find the best Caribbean islands for couples right now. These destinations bring the romance, the adventure, and plenty of places to sneak a sunset kiss (or two).

Jamaica

With all-inclusive resorts, luxury boutique stays, and romantic hideaways nestled in the hills, Jamaica makes it easy to fall in love all over again. Go to Jamaica to enjoy both relaxation and adventure, as the island features serene beaches and lush mountains perfect for outdoor activities.

Recommended Videos

Marsha-Ann Donaldson, Director of Weddings and Romance for Sandals Resorts, says it best: “It’s hard to pick just one island – each has its own unique charm and character. But if I had to choose, Jamaica will always hold a special place in my heart. Whether you’re unwinding on the powdery sands of Seven Mile Beach at Sandals Negril or chasing waterfalls at Dunn’s River Falls near Sandals Dunn’s River, Jamaica sets the stage for unforgettable experiences tailored to every kind of couple.”

Turks & Caicos

When it comes to romantic escapes, Turks & Caicos stands out as one of the best Caribbean islands for couples. From sunset beach walks on Grace Bay to snorkeling the colorful coral reefs of Smith’s Reef or paddleboarding through the mangroves, this destination is all about relaxed luxury.

“For postcard-perfect water and privacy, Turks & Caicos is hard to beat,” says Andrew MacAfee, Caribbean expert at global villa experts WhereToStay.com, who has visited Caribbean islands every year since 2005. “In fact, the island is one of the very few places in the Caribbean where you can book a one-bedroom beachfront villa with a private pool. Most islands have 3, 4, or 5-bedroom villas on beachfront land, but for couples, Turks & Caicos is fortunate enough to have the perfect-sized villas for them right on its tranquil shorelines.”

Barbados

The sunny island of Barbados is easy to get to and filled with Caribbean charm. “Barbados is perfect for a convenient yet vibrant getaway for couples,” says James Mannings, CEO and Co-founder of luxury vacation rental provider The Top Villas. “Accessible and safe, with welcoming locals, it is full of things to do together, from sailing and snorkeling to rum tasting some of the world’s most celebrated rums, and exploring the island’s rich cultural heritage.”

For any Barbados travel guide, rum is basically a must. Start with a tour at Mount Gay Rum, the oldest rum distillery in the world, where you can sip and learn at their historic, fully-operational distillery. Planning a November trip? Don’t miss The Barbados Rum Experience, a week-long celebration of all things rum, complete with tastings, classes, and behind-the-scenes looks into the island’s most iconic export.

Grenada

Grenada is one of my personal recommendations for the best Caribbean islands for couples. Often called the “Spice Island” for its abundance of nutmeg and cacao, Grenada offers a wide variety of experiences. You can spend your days lounging on the soft sands of Grand Anse Beach, hiking around Grand Etang National Park (don’t be surprised if you spot a Mona monkey or two), or visiting local cacao farms to see how Grenada’s famous chocolate is made.

When it comes to where to stay, there’s no shortage of dreamy accommodations. The Calabash Grenada is a family-run boutique hotel and part of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux collection, known for its impeccable service and gourmet dining. Some suites even have private balconies. Or splurge on a stay at Silversands Grenada, a sleek, modern property home to the longest pool in the Caribbean.

Anguilla

With more than 30 beaches on one tiny island, Anguilla is definitely one of the best Caribbean islands for couples, and best of all, the beaches aren’t crowded. You’re sure to find your own piece of paradise here. Known as the Caribbean’s best kept secret, Anguilla also boasts world-class dining and hosts a multi-day food and wine festival every May featuring award-winning chefs.

Island hopping is a breeze too, with a short ferry ride to St. Martin just a quick day trip away.

Angela Jones, Luxury Travel Advisor at Black Orchid Travel, recommends, “Rent a moke for the day (a small jeep-like vehicle) to explore which beach is your favorite. Don’t forget to take a boat around the island so you can snorkel with beautiful fish or, if you want more adventure, you can do a little cliff jumping.”

Guadeloupe

If you’re after a more authentic vibe, Guadeloupe should be on your radar. Often overlooked by American travelers, it’s quietly becoming one of the best Caribbean islands for couples who want something different.

Jason Wright, Owner at Paradise Weddings, says, “Not a lot of Americans go here (yet), which is kind of the best part. It’s tropical, French-speaking, and has amazing food and hiking. You’ll find black-sand beaches, waterfalls, and some really sweet little bistros. If you want a ‘cool couple’ kind of trip, this one’s it.”

Guadeloupe is made up of two main islands connected by land plus several smaller islands. Head to Grande-Terre for classic Caribbean beaches with calm, crystal-clear waters, while Basse-Terre offers challenging hikes and stunning waterfalls.