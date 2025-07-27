Tune Outdoor’s new M1 Lite is a rugged, affordable, featherweight truck camper

Sometimes less really is more. Personally, I think that’s doubly true when it comes to camping. Whether you’re backpacking, car camping, or RV’ing, there’s beauty in a dead-simple camp setup. That’s the thinking behind Tune Outdoor’s new M1 Lite — a more affordable, more streamlined, and (wait for it …) lighter version of the company’s flagship M1 truck camper/topper.

While the original M1 is already lightweight and relatively affordable, compared to other overlanding and truck camping options in the space, Tune Outdoor is upping its game by making this new model even more affordable. That’s done by cutting weight and overall size. The M1 Lite’s interior is about 20% smaller, but that nets a 20-percent reduction in base weight. At a scant 322 pounds, it hardly weighs much more than some of the larger, most robust rooftop tents on the market. The result? Better fuel economy and a more agile ride both on- and off-road.

The compact interior features a smaller longitudinal double bed that measures 72 by 60 inches, compared to the M1’s more generous east-west configuration. The over-cab space is also shorter, measuring just 45 inches. But the 57-inch-long alcove standard in the flagship M1 is available in the M1L as a $1,000 add-on. Overall, the space feels roomier than it should, though, thanks to a full-length pop-top roof with a generous 6.5 feet of headroom. That means most average-height adults can change and move around while standing. Panoramic, wraparound fabric “window” walls also help keep the space light and breezy.

The new M1 Lite starts at $8,999 (based on a Toyota Tacoma short bed). That’s a full $4,000 cheaper than its OG predecessor, and Tune Outdoors will even install it for free at its Colorado headquarters. Eager buyers can reserve their very own with a $500 deposit to secure their place in line. First deliveries are expected sometime in December 2025.