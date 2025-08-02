The Pebble Flow travel trailer is packed with tech and ready to change vanlife forever

It seems clear that the future of the world’s vehicles is electric. As it turns out, running all our cars and pickups on dead dinosaur juice is only going to take us so far—literally. And the battery-powered revolution has begun in the RV industry, too, thanks in large part to the official drop of the all-electric Pebble Flow travel trailer.

California-based Pebble first announced its electric travel trailer back in 2023. Based on the long list of next-gen features and specs, I was stoked—tentatively, though, as vehicle manufacturers have a history of overpromising and underdelivering when it comes to concept announcements. I’m happy to report that the company has begun delivering its Flow Founders Edition, and everything we loved about the original seems to have come to fruition.

It’s a 100% electric RV designed to move seamlessly between on- and off-grid camping, making it the perfect go-anywhere live/work/play space for modern nomads. Pebble promises up to seven days of off-grid camping, including full use of all onboard appliances. This is no small feat. RV owners who’ve tried to venture too far from the frontcountry know the struggle of keeping cool in the summer with a beastly, power-hungry air conditioner. But, it appears Pebble has finally solved this problem.

It’s clear that Pebble put just as much thought into the interior design as well. The furniture is not only sleek, modern, and handsome, but the living quarters easily transform between office, bedroom, and lounge as needed. Panoramic windows with one-touch instant privacy glass envelop the space, creating a vibe that’s bright, airy, and breezy. Tasteful ambient lighting and high-end finishes throughout elevate the look and feel well above the bargain basement vibe found in most “ordinary” RVs.

The two next-level tow-assist features promised in the original made it to production, too. Magic Assist enables automatic one-touch hitch-ups with the Pebble sensing, positioning, and attaching itself to the tow vehicle. Easy Tow is “the world’s first dual-motor active towing system.” It essentially uses the Pebble’s massive, 45kWh onboard battery bank to help propel the trailer down the road, so your tow vehicle doesn’t have to work as hard. What’s more: At camp, the trailer’s position can be controlled from a mobile app, so nailing the perfect setup is as easy as pushing a few buttons.

One last feature that further sets the Flow apart from every other travel trailer on the market is Pebble’s proprietary Auto Dump technology. The process of dumping your RV’s tanks is notoriously messy, unhygienic, and inconvenient. That’s why the trailer is equipped with a pre-connected, pump-powered hose that connects directly to any standard campground sewer outlet. Once connected, owners simply tap “Dump” on the Pebble App, and the Flow takes care of everything. That includes macerating all waste and cleaning your tanks via an automatic rinse cycle that utilizes gray water recycled from the onboard sinks and showers.

Pebble confirms it’s ramping up production to fill demand for the rest of 2025. If you’re keen to secure a Flow of your own, a fully refundable $500 deposit gets your name on the list. The fully loaded Founders Edition (available now) stickers for $175,000, while the midrange Flow Magic Pack (available Fall 2025) will run $135,500, and the entry-level Flow Standard will be available in 2026 from $109,500.