The Best Cyber Monday Nerf Deals To Shop Now

There’s no age limit on fun, and so it’s with the holiday spirit in mind that we’re telling you all about the best Cyber Monday Nerf deals to shop now. Cyber Monday deals are plentiful this season, so be on the lookout across every category (Nerf very much included).

Whether you seek one of the best Nerf guns for adults or are looking for some upgrades in your quest for how to mod a Nerf gun, it’s always ideal to start with some of the best deals on the market, particularly during Cyber Monday. Without further ado, get your credit card out, shelve your old Nerf gun and prepare to upgrade with the best Nerf Cyber Monday deals, including up to 30% off Nerf at Amazon

Today’s Best Nerf Cyber Monday Deals

  • Nerf Fortnite RL Blaster $22, was $30
  • Nerf N-Strike SharpFire Blaster— $36, was $57
  • Nerf N-Strike HyperFire Blaster — $35, was $50

Best Nerf Blasters for Adults

As we mentioned above, it’s a great day if you’ve been on the hunt for one of the best Nerf guns for adults, seeing as it seems like Nerf guns get cooler and more well-designed by the year. These aren’t the Nerf guns you had as a kid. No sir, these are souped-up, seriously fun toys that you’re going to love, whether you break ’em out over the holidays indoors or stage an impromptu Nerf gun battle outdoors. Come spring and summer, a quality set of Nerf guns represents some of the best fun you can have outdoors.
Nerf Modulus IonFire Blaster

$34 $54
This Nerf blaster has a space for dart holders, which allows players to customize their guns with a barrel extension or more dart storage.
Buy at Walmart
Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K

$130 $200
Time to get serious with the Prometheus blaster. It's battery-operated and can fire up to 8 rounds per second. The canister can hold up to 200 Nerf Rival impact foam rounds.
Buy at Amazon
Nerf N-Strike Elite Mega CycloneShock Blaster

$19 $22
This Nerf blaster comes with Mega Whistler Darts that fly 90 feet and make a screaming sound as they're fired. It also has a rotating drum that fires 6 darts without stopping.
Buy at Amazon
NERF Rival Kronos Outdoor Blaster

$24 $60
Includes 5 high impact rounds, this Nerf blaster has a spring action mechanism, which allows for optimal shooting.
Buy at Amazon
NERF Overwatch McCree Rival Blaster

$26 $40
Overwatch fans will recognize this gun as McCree's signature weapon. It includes 6 foam rounds, which can be fired at a velocity of 80 feet per second.
Buy at Amazon
Nerf Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 Blaster

$89 $152
With this Nerf blaster you can press the trigger to unleash 1 dart, or hold down the trigger and keep moving the slide to slam-fire all 15 darts. Fires darts up to 27 m. so eyewear is recommended.
Buy at Walmart

Best Nerf Blasters for Kids

Of course, perhaps your mind jumped right to the child or children on your shopping list who loves Nerf blasters. You’re very much in luck, because there are plenty of deals to shop when it comes down to the best Nerf blasters for kids on this particularly hallowed shopping day. Cyber Monday offers up a plethora of deals for the enthusiastic Nerf fan in your life, so add ’em to your cart and prepare to make someone’s holiday season.
Nerf Rival Takedown XX-800 Blaster

$17 $20
Think of this Nerf gun as a miniature shotgun, which you need to pump after firing each bullet. But unlike a shotgun, this one is lighter, easier to reload, and safe to play with.
Buy at Best Buy
Nerf Zombie Strike Quadrot

$18 $28
Prepare for your imaginary zombie battle with this blaster, which can blast 4 darts in a row.
Buy at Walmart
NERF Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster

$13 $20
Inspired by a blaster used in Fortnite, this Nerf gun comes with a detachable barrel and an internal 3-dart clip, which shoots out in quick succession.
Buy at Amazon
NERF Fortnite BASR-L Bolt Action

$33 $40
This Fortnite-inspired Nerf gun has everything a sniper would need: a reliable scope for accuracy and a strong blaster to shoot darts at great distances.
Buy at Amazon
Strongarm Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster

$14 $15
Experience quick-drawing and fast-firing plays with this Nerf gun. Its rotating barrel can only hold 6 darts, but they can reach great distances (90 feet) when shot.
Buy at Amazon
Nerf Rival Deadpool Kronos XVIII-500 Blaster

$18 $35
Just like Deadpool's character, this gun has a fun design and can fire quickly at long distances. It also comes with a chimichanga foam bullet inspired by the anti-hero's favorite snack.
Buy at Best Buy

Looking for more great stuff gifting ideas for men? Find Legos for adults, gifts under $50, and more on our Culture Hub.

