There’s no age limit on fun, and so it’s with the holiday spirit in mind that we’re telling you all about the best Cyber Monday Nerf deals to shop now. Cyber Monday deals are plentiful this season, so be on the lookout across every category (Nerf very much included).

Whether you seek one of the best Nerf guns for adults or are looking for some upgrades in your quest for how to mod a Nerf gun, it’s always ideal to start with some of the best deals on the market, particularly during Cyber Monday. Without further ado, get your credit card out, shelve your old Nerf gun and prepare to upgrade with the best Nerf Cyber Monday deals, including up to 30% off Nerf at Amazon.

Today’s Best Nerf Cyber Monday Deals

Nerf Fortnite RL Blaster — $22, was $30

was $30 Nerf N-Strike SharpFire Blaster — $36, was $57

was $57 Nerf N-Strike HyperFire Blaster — $35, was $50

Best Nerf Blasters for Adults

As we mentioned above, it’s a great day if you’ve been on the hunt for one of the best Nerf guns for adults, seeing as it seems like Nerf guns get cooler and more well-designed by the year. These aren’t the Nerf guns you had as a kid. No sir, these are souped-up, seriously fun toys that you’re going to love, whether you break ’em out over the holidays indoors or stage an impromptu Nerf gun battle outdoors. Come spring and summer, a quality set of Nerf guns represents some of the best fun you can have outdoors.

Best Nerf Blasters for Kids

Of course, perhaps your mind jumped right to the child or children on your shopping list who loves Nerf blasters. You’re very much in luck, because there are plenty of deals to shop when it comes down to the best Nerf blasters for kids on this particularly hallowed shopping day. Cyber Monday offers up a plethora of deals for the enthusiastic Nerf fan in your life, so add ’em to your cart and prepare to make someone’s holiday season.

