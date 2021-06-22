The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Plastic bottles were all the rage until the discovery of BPAs, or bisphenol A, a chemical additive to plastics that may or may not kill us all. (Joking aside, the FDA, while currently monitoring it, has ruled it safe in the small amounts in these bottles.) Still, many people are leery and looking for alternatives. Whether or not you’re one of them, a metal bottle has no such health risks while performing better than plastics any day of the week. That’s why we’re hyped about Kleen Kanteen’s Classic Stainless Steel Double Wall Insulated Water Bottle, which is $15 cheaper right now thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

Granted, there are a lot of words in the name of Kleen Kanteen’s bottle. So let’s break them down. The first phrase is stainless steel, which is awesome for any kind of reusable container. Not only is it incredibly durable, standing up to dings and dents without cracking or leaking, it’s also impossible on which to imprint a scent. This means that not only can you clean it between uses to achieve a virgin scent, you could also accidentally forget to clean it, remember a week later, swirl some dish soap inside, and you’ll be fresh as a daisy. It’s also able to be sterilized, so don’t worry about running through the dishwasher.

The next part is its double-walled insulation. If you’ve ever been inside a house with single-paned windows, you’ll understand this concept easily: One layer means condensation, as well as a quick change in temperature. Double-walled bottles essentially do the same thing as double-paned windows: With a trapped buffer between, an insulation-like effect occurs and you retain temperature differentials. Translated, this bottle, with its special insulation, will keep cold things cold for up to 50 hours, and it preserves hot things at initial temperature for up to 20 hours. It’s scary how good this basic concept works in a humble bottle, but it’s certainly appreciated on the hottest or coldest days.

Sealing this all in is a leak-proof cap with a large-diameter hole, which allows various backpack straps or carabiners to secure it so that it doesn’t go rolling down the floor of the plane upon takeoff. For those that are looking for an easier option, the company makes add-on nozzles for quick sips.

We admit we are not scientists, and plenty of people get worked up about potential health hazards that are, in all likelihood, benign. But whether or not some invisible chemical is killing you via your plastic water bottle, the Kleen Kanteen Bottle just performs better than its competitors. If you’re looking for something that will keep your beverages at the temperature they started at, then you need a bottle like this, and right now, it’s cheaper than ever before.

