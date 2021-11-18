We’re shopping for Black Friday generator deals for a variety of uses this year. Generators and portable power stations are helpful for sure during power outages and blackouts, but we use them when we go camping, on picnics, during tailgate parties, and on worksites. If you’ve considered the best portable chargers but want more transportable capacity, Walmart’s range of Black Friday generator deals saves money and meets customers’ diverse needs.

Black Friday Generator Deals 2021

SNUGMAX Vickers 200 Portable Power Station — $120, was $200

A-iPower AP1500i 1500W Enclosed Digital Inverter Generator — $299, was $340

Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Ultralight Portable Inverter Generator —

Champion Power Equipment 4250-Watt Inverter Generator — $649, was $799

Why Buy:

Portability — Weighing in at just 4.6 pounds, this unit is light enough to take its 222 watts of backup power anywhere you go

Diverse connectivity with the Vickers 200’s two AC outlets, two DC ports, and four USB ports to charge or operate your electronic devices

Transparent operational status means you can tell at a glance how much power is remaining

Multiple integrated protection technologies to protect you, your devices, and the generator

Reliable convenience are hallmarks of the SNUGMAX Vickers 200 portable power station. Whether you need to keep a CPAP machine running, ensure you can charge your devices, or recharge drones and digital video cams, the Vickers 200’s 222 watts of stored power delivers pure sine wave current to protect your devices and help them run smoothly. This model has two 100-volt AC plugs, two DC jacks, and a total of four USB ports — three of the common USB-B style and one high-performance USB-C ports. An LCD display monitor on the side of the unit shows the remaining power, with a five-bar residual power grid on which each bar represents 20% of the total charged power.

You can charge the SNUGMAX Vickers 200 with AC household 110V power or plug it into a vehicle’s 12V power outlet (aka a cigarette lighter). Power cables with the correct adapters are included with the generator. Not included, but something you’ll want to consider if you want to reduce your dependence on the grid or intend to spend multiple days away from other charging sources, is the Vickers 200’s ability to recharge with portable solar panels. Built-in security for this generator includes short-circuit, power overload, overly high temperature, and low-voltage protection. This Black Friday generator deal means you won’t need to go without backup and recharge power when you travel.

A-iPower AP1500i 1500W Enclosed Digital Inverter Generator — $299, was $340



Why Buy:

Compact light weight makes it relatively easy to transport this gas-powered inverter generator with 1,200 watts running power and a maximum 1,500 watts for motor startup

Quiet operation lessens disruption — 52 decibels, or the equivalent of a quiet street

Low-idle 50% mode almost doubles runtime to 6.5 hours

Perfect for camping, tailgate, or powering corded yard tools

If you’re looking for backup during blackouts or power to take in the field when you’re working, camping, tailgating, or picnicking, the A-iPower AP1500i enclosed digital inverter generator is an excellent choice and a good investment for those times when electrical power is more than just a recreational convenience. Gas-powered inverters such as this model have two advantages over conventional generators. They can run longer on a given amount of fuel because they can run at a lower speed until the power demand rises. Inverters are also quieter than generators. The 46-pound weight is light enough to carry or transport where needed. This unit should only be used outdoors.

Electrical appliance motors need more power to start than to run, which is why you often see two ratings. The AP1500i delivers up to 1,500 watts to start appliances but settles down to 1,200 watts of continuous power. The extra power load doesn’t hurt the inverter when it’s needed for a short time, but you wouldn’t want to run too heavy a load for a long time because built-in mechanisms protect your appliances and the inverter. This model is called an “enclosed” unit because you can’t see the gas engine, but it’s there. The engine and the inverter use an oil-alert light if you need to add oil — if you don’t add oil when needed the inverter’s self-protection will power an automatic low-oil shutdown.

Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Ultralight Portable Inverter Generator — $499, was $569



Why Buy:

Extra power for home backup service or to run appliances and tools in the field in a unit that weighs just 39 pounds

With a full 1.1-gallon tank of gas, this Champion model can run for up to 11.5 hours at 25% load. Because it’s an inverter generator it needn’t run at full power all the time.

Relatively quiet at just 53 decibels

Ample power from two 120V 20-amp household-style AC outlets, the Champion has 2,500 watts of startup power and can maintain 1,850 watts continuously. Can be paired with a second unit.

You gain extra power and versatility with the Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Ultralight Portable Inverter Generator. This gas-powered inverter generator weighs a mere 39 pounds, but it’s good for 2,500 startup watts and 1,850 watts of continuous power. You can combine it with a second unit with an optional clip-on parallel kit that comes with an RV 30-amp outlet and a 120V outlet. With a single unit, you can plug household appliances into the two 120V 20-amp power outlets with pure sine wave power — the kind your electric company provides. There are also two USB ports to recharge your devices. This power overall isn’t sufficient to run your whole house in an outage, and is not recommended for that purpose. But you could probably operate a few important appliances. Check for power compatibility and capacity of the primary appliances you’d want to keep running.

The Champion’s convenient carry handle is a plus when you want to move it around a worksite or a campground. The inverter holds 0.5 quart of oil and has a protective low-oil shutdown feature. You’ll find plenty of uses for this inverter generator as you realize the difference it can make for convenience, comfort, and recreation when you’re away from home and from power outlets. If you’re out in the cold, Champion Cold Start Technology helps you get it running with the conventional recoil starter.

Champion Power Equipment 4250-Watt Inverter Generator — $649, was $799



Why Buy:

Versatility in a unit that’s equally useful at worksites, tailgates, outdoor events, camping, and during power outages

4 gallons of gas can keep this Champion model running for up to 22 hours

Ample power for remote site or temporary home use with blackouts. Plus you can start it up with a remote from up to 80 feet away.

Expansion capability enables connecting two additional inverters for more power and longer operation.

If you plan some serious partying or use multiple power tools on the worksite, this Champion model bears strong consideration, especially with this excellent Black Friday generator deal. This inverter generator puts out up to 4,250 startup watts and 3,500 watts of continuous running power. Plug in devices or power cords to the Champion’s 120V 30A RV outlet or two 20A household power outlets. There are also two USB jacks to charge electronic devices.

One of the convenient features of this Champion inverter generator is the included remote, a wireless key fob that works from up to 80 feet from the unit. It has a recoil starter supported by Champion’s Cold Start Technology. If you want to double your power, or more, you can connect up to two more inverters or hybrid generators with 2,800 watt capacity or higher — an optional Parallel Kit includes a 50A RV outlet. A wheel kit included with the Champion 4250-Watt Inverter Generator makes it easier to move the 75-pound unit around. This RV-ready inverter is 50% quieter and 20% lighter than conventional 3,500-watt generators, according to Champion.

