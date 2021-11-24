Time to give your dental hygiene an upgrade with the best Waterpik Black Friday deal that you can pick up right now! The Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 is a combination toothbrush and water flosser that you can get today for just $149, which is $21 off the regular price of $170. That’s an absolute bargain for this versatile device, so you can expect this to be in high demand over the holidays. Make sure to get this deal right now before they run out of stock!

Today’s Best Waterpik Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Simultaneous water flossing and brushing action

10 different pressure settings

Removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas

2-minute timer with a 30-second pacer while brushing

The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 is a powerful flossing electric toothbrush, and you can get it at Walmart for just $149. That’s $21 off the regular price of $170, which is an excellent deal for a product that doesn’t often go on sale. Keep reading to learn more about how Waterpik can help improve your oral hygiene.

With all the food and festivities that come with the holidays, there’s no better time of the year to get something that keeps your teeth healthy and squeaky clean. The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 is the world’s first electric toothbrush and water flosser combination device, and it’s just as amazing as it sounds. You can switch between brushing, flossing, and brushing and flossing simultaneously! The brush cleans the surface of your teeth, while the flosser cleans between the teeth and below the gumline. This ensures total cleaning and might even impress your dentist at your next appointment.

Waterpik devices are all over our list of the best water flossers for a reason. It’s clinically proven to be up to twice as effective as regular brushing and flossing, and removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas. Because of how comprehensive the cleaning process is, it leaves your mouth feeling very fresh. You can even pair it with your favorite mouthwash for an even more thoroughly clean sensation. It’s equipped with a 15-ounce reservoir that gives you more than a minute of water capacity. The Sonic-Fusion 2.0 also comes with a premium toothbrush travel case, so you can easily carry it around while you travel.

There’s no reason to compromise on your oral health anymore with this fantastic deal on a Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0. You can get yours at Walmart for just $149, which is $21 off the regular price of $170. Not only are you saving money right now, but you might also be saving money on expensive dental procedures in the future! These could fly off the shelves soon, so pick up your Sonic-Fusion 2.0 while this deal is still available.

Should You Shop This Waterpik Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

Still on the fence between shopping this Waterpik deal right now or waiting until Cyber Monday? Our advice is to get this deal right now. Most Cyber Monday deals are just a rehash of Black Friday, and for popular products, they might not even be sold for a discount by the time Monday rolls around. If you wait until then, you risk the item going out of stock or going back to the regular price.

If you manage to find a better price for the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion on Cyber Monday, you can always return it or cancel your order and still get it in time for the holidays. That’s why we strongly recommend picking it up now — this might be the best price you’ll see for this Waterpik for a long time.

