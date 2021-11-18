Black Friday deals are already rolling in weeks ahead of the big shopping holiday. While official, day-of offers won’t start until Black Friday itself, retailers like Best Buy already have their best Black Friday deals right now — and you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled to get the best holiday shopping deals possible. Considering there’s likely going to be supply chain issues, it’s a smart move to plan ahead.

If you wait until Black Friday, there’s a very good chance your items won’t arrive in time for the holidays. In fact, there may even be a backorder before Black Friday 2021. While the best Black Friday deals are likely to land on Black Friday itself (as well as Cyber Monday), it’s a smart move to think about purchasing one of the best hair dryers for men and other grooming products right now. Black Friday deals are rolling out now and likely won’t last for long and you don’t want to miss out.

It’s a good idea to take advantage of the many early deals going on right now and get your holiday shopping wrapped as early as possible. With electronic appliances always in high demand during the holiday season, it’s worth planning ahead. What’re a few extra bucks off if an item doesn’t arrive in time?

Right now, Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer is available from Best Buy for $400 in a dynamic iron/fuchsia colorway. These won’t last long, so we’d highly recommend checking out the listing and — if it’s a good fit for your needs — buying it now ahead of Black Friday.

Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from heat damage all too common to normal dryers. Its Supersonic tech activates fast drying while protecting hair. Dyson studies found that the high-end dryer increased smoothness by 75%, increased shine by up to 132%, and decreased frizz and flyaways by up to 61%, as compared to normally drying hair. Thousands of positive reviews have generated an enormous buzz for this salon-quality appliance, but supplies are going to be limited this time of year.

Dyson’s latest tech results in a silky, shiny finish in a single pass — a perfect gift for yourself or a significant other. Inspired by professional stylists, the Dyson hair dryer comes with a new Flyaway attachment to harness the Coanda effect that lifts longer hairs to hide flyaways to give users a smooth, salon finish, at home.

In addition to the Flyaway attachment, the hair dryer comes with a new wider, thinner styling concentrator for precision styling, and a diffuser to help reduce frizz and create defined curls and waves. For fast yet gentle styling for fine hair and sensitive scalps, there is also a gentle air attachment. And a wide-tooth comb connects to the Dyson dryer to help shape and lengthen curly and textured hair as it dries.

At $399, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer ups the game of any at-home grooming set. Don’t miss out on waiting for a better deal next week as the dryers might already be snatched up by then.

