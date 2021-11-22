The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Cologne Black Friday deals are here and it’s time to shop Walmart for the Black Friday deals this year on irresistible manly scents. Check out what eau de toilettes Walmart is selling, and make sure that you don’t wait before you start clicking because supplies will be limited.

Cologne Black Friday Deals: Best Offers Today

Calvin Klein Beauty CK Be —

Kenneth Cole Black —

Azzaro Chrome —

Coach Platinum —

Versace Eros Flame —

Calvin Klein Beauty CK Be — $23, was $72

Why Buy:

Emits a refreshing, sensual, and woody fragrance

The fragrance possesses a blend of musk, mandarin, magnolia, peach, and sandalwood

Calvin Klein is a unisex scent, providing an air of mystique

Makes a thoughtful gift

Wondering what incredible men’s colognes to give and to receive? Calvin Klein’s Beauty CK Be is a great place to begin. The cologne is classified as a refreshing yet warm woody fragrance. Be’s diffuse richness is suited just as much to a day on the town to after-dark appointments. Its sensual smell lingers on the skin — a unisex scent that blends a distinct mix of musk, mandarin, and sandalwood.

CK Be was launched in 1996. The spritz’s alluring floral magnolia and fruity peach after notes create a spray for anytime of day, and its spicy earth tones are perfect for the night. This 6.8-ounce black bottle gives authenticity and mystique to any cologne collection as Calvin Klein notably creates its eau de toilettes for all genders. For over 20 years, Be maintains as an excellent cologne for your personal collection as well as a thoughtful gift for holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries.

Once $72, Be has been marked down an incredible $49 and is available for only $23.

Kenneth Cole Black — $32, was $41

Why Buy:

A complex cologne that features top notes of ginger, mandarin, basil, and water mint

Mid-notes of exotic woods, cedar, lotus, and incense

Base notes of musk, amber, violet leaf, and suede

Does not linger too long and is suitable for daytime wear

Some of the best DIY gifts to get at Walmart combine interesting parts to create unique and varied wholes. Kenneth Cole Black fits that bill with a complex nose that melds together to form an irresistible cologne that can be yours now with a great Black Friday deal.

A cosmopolitan showcase is an apt description of this men’s fragrance. The perfume is designed for the sophisticated city man showing off his gender. Black’s blend features herbal top notes like ginger, mandarin, basil, and water mint that descend into a heart of exotic woods, cedar, and lotus. A base of musk, amber, violet leaf, and suede wraps up this impossible-to-oppose melange. Despite its depth, this perfume does not linger too long, making it an ideal choice for the daytime. Kenneth Cole Black (of course) arrives in a glossy black, minimalist 3.4-ounce flacon that’s evocative of the designer’s timeless aesthetic.

Selling for $41, you can get Kenneth Cole Black today for a steal at $32.

Azzaro Chrome — $45, was $92

Why Buy:

A citrus-forward scent that delivers a fresh pop and intoxicating zest

Top notes of rosemary, pineapple, neroli, bergamot, and lemon

Middle notes of cyclamen, coriander, jasmine, and oakmoss

Base notes of sandalwood, tonka bean, musk, oakmoss, cedar, Brazilian rosewood, and cardamom

Continuing with the complex theme, Azzaro Chrome’s many notes sound almost like your guide to natural fragrances. Loris Azzaro Chrome is a linear fragrance from perfumer Gerard Haury. This means that the cologne’s cool masculinity, woody freshness, and transparent musk continues consistently without variations from spray to eventual dissipation.

Chrome is Azzaro’s signature scent that is a citrus and floral melody above aromas reminiscent of moist grass fields and fruit trees with notes include ylang-ylang, jasmine, and orris. Beneath this is an earthen mix of Eastern spice and deciduous forests.

Azzaro Chrome’s clear bottle showing off this cool blue is almost attraction enough to pick up the manly perfume.

Score this intricate cologne today for over 50% off, from $92 to $45.

Coach Platinum — $47, was $95

Why Buy:

This cologne will evoke summer scenes even in the coldest winter climes

On top is a dash of black pepper, a splash of pineapple, and a shot of juniper berries

At its heart are sage, geranium, and cashmeran

At its foundation is patchouli, vanilla, leather, and sandalwood

Launched in 2018, Coach Platinum is said to take you “on a road trip across America that ends in New York City.” The nose behind this summer country to metro city fragrance is Bruno Jovanovic, who delivers a leveled mix of herbs and citrus on top, woody and herbal in the middle, and a base of Eastern intrigue.

You can apply this cologne to smell amazing all day. Coach Platinum is a fragrant mix of fresh, spicy, sweet, powdery, complex, and captivating. This woody cologne brings in an impossible-to-resist spice blend on its bottom with notes of cedar, patchouli, amber, myrrh, labdanum, and sandalwood.

Coach Platinum is true to its name as well, delivering this cologne in shiny metal flagon, stamped with the classic coachmen logo that is sure to catch eyes sitting amidst a vanity set. The New York manufacturer makes nothing cheap, but Walmart is going to disagree.

A 3.3-ounce spray bottle is down to $47 from its original $95 price. Get one now before you can’t make this score again.

Versace Eros Flame — $55, was $102

Why Buy:

A red bottle stamped with Versace’s timeless logo, this cologne will light up nights

At the top, Italian Hesperidic fruits bring up images of mythic, golden apples

In the middle, black pepper brings a spicy bite to its initial sweetness

And beneath, Texas cedar declares this cologne’s Italian-American roots

Versace Eros Flame comes with the fire. This fragrance that strikes you right through the heart is one of the best Versace fragrances to make a bold statement.

This cologne bears critical generation message about the dignity of love and the power of diversity. The fragrance declares a strong, passionate, self-confident man who is deeply in touch with his sensitive side.

Versace Eros Flame’s olfactory notes, like its wearers, are characterized by contrasts. Noble, mythic ingredients enrich and enhance an elegance from lemon tangerine and orange to black pepper and wild rosemary, and from cedar, tonka beans and vanilla to geranium, rose facet, and patchouli. This cologne’s persistent and enveloping fragrance is at once virile — an ode to passion — and sympathetic — a celebration of sensuous rapture.

Versace Eros Flame’s bottle says it all: cultured, classic, and unafraid to express itself, especially with a little flair. Launched by the house of Versace in 2018, this cologne is usually over $100, but, for this week (and maybe today) only, this bottle can be yours for only $55.

Editors' Recommendations