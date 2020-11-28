Holiday deals present such a conundrum. Is it time to stock up on all those gifts you need to put under the tree? Will you need something special for the office Secret Santa (even if that might be remote this year)? Or is it a great time to stock up on all the goodies you need to spoil yourself? With sales this good, why not all three? While Black Friday has past, there’s still deals aplenty that promise to be as good for your skin as it is for your wallet with all of these amazing sales on skincare. Watch for kits and sets to get the maximum bang for your buck, but with some sites offering site wide discounts all day, you may just be able to hoard specific products from some of our favorite grooming brands at deep discounts. Read on for just a few of the special deals that we’ve found so far.

Lumin Modern Bathroom Set (was $59, now 35 % off)

This Lumin all-in-one basics set includes Keratin Recovery Shampoo, Keratin Strengthening Conditioner, Clarifying Body Wash, Charcoal Cleanser for your face, and a Moisturizing Balm. Normally that would cost you just over $85, so it’s already a great deal at $59. Lumin’s Cyber Week Sale takes off another twenty bucks! Your (or your giftee’s) hair, face, and body will thank you. Use code CYBERWK2020 at checkout on one-time orders of any Lumin products.

Port Products Daily Essentials Kit (was $68, now $10 off)

Give Port Products a try with this kit featuring the brand’s face care and shaving essentials in travel-friendly tubes. Skin Renewing Face Scrub preps the skin and lifts facial hair for a closer, ingrown-free shave. Face Saving Shave Formula provides super slick, hydrating razor glide. Balancing Daily Moisturizer hydrates and soothes away redness and irritation. Use Code Thanks10 at checkout to get $10 off purchases of $65 or more. Not enough? Order more! Enter Thanks20 to get $20 off purchases of $100 or more, or Thanks30 to get $30 off purchases of $125 or more.

Aveda Men Pure-Formance Shave Cream (Was $21, now 25% off)

Put Aveda’s clean, moisturizing formula to work for your skin at 25 percent off! The Black Friday sale brings it from $21 to $15.75. The phyto-active blend features naturally derived ingredients with soothing, antioxidant power, protecting against razor burn, while rich notes of organic lavender, vetiver and lemon refresh your senses. You’ll feel as good about giving the gift as you will about helping the planet!

Art of Sport Victory Bestsellers Kit (Was $34, 30% off kits)

Art of Sport will offer 30% off all deodorants and antiperspirants, 40% off Activated Charcoal Body wash, and 30% off special gift sets and Athlete Kits as an Amazon exclusive on Black Friday. This kit includes products to recharge, freshen up, and cleanse your skin; plus a shower scrub tool. Includes aluminum-free Victory deodorant (eucalyptus inspired), charcoal body wash, daily skin lotion, and face wash charcoal scrub.

Pacific Shaving Company Shave Regimen Gift Box Set (Was $35, 10% off)

Pacific Shave offers 10% off all products on Amazon on Black Friday, November 27 to November 28. This kit features Pacific’s Made in USA, vegan formula with certified organic ingredients that keep even sensitive skin healthy, soothed, and hydrated. Ingredients are safe, natural, and plant-derived with no animal testing to give you the smoothest shave possible without razor burn. These TSA-friendly sizes will help you breeze through airport security.

