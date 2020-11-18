Best Black Friday Electric Razor Deals 2020: Braun and Philips

Choosing a good razor is one of the most challenging processes in the grooming world. Here at The Manual, we pride ourselves in men’s grooming from skincare, manscaping, and haircare to teach you how to be the very best version of yourself. When it comes to selecting a razor it can be a bit more tricky than finding out which pomade is best to tame your hair. Shaving can be a daunting task — I mean you are quite literally running a blade down your face, so when you select a razor it’s essential to think about possible injuries, ingrown hairs, and irritation and which razor will minimize the risk. No one wants to look like an amateur when it comes to shaving — so your best bet is finding a razor that fits your lifestyle and experience level. Electric razors are a good middle of newly experienced and a clean-cut shave without the hassle of other razors.
With a ton of razor offerings out there, we rounded up the best electric razors that will leave you with a safe clean shave to keep you looking your best.
Best Black Friday Electric Razor Deals
Remington F5-5800 Foil Shaver, Men's Electric Razor, Electric Shaver, Black$42
Panasonic ES-LA63-S Arc4 Men's Electric Razor$120
Braun Series 5 5018s Mens Wet Dry Electric Shaver with Charging Stand$60
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver, FFP, QP2520/90$30
Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 3 3040s$60
Philips Norelco 9300 Rechargeable Wet/Dry Electric Shaver$180
Remington R3000 Series Rotary Shaver$27
Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850$90
ConairMAN Super Stubble Ultimate Flexhead Digital Trimmer$94
Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000$45
Philips Norelco SP9820/87 Shaver 9000$280
Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 9700 (with Cleansing Brush)$218
Philips Norelco Shaver 3800, S3311/85$70
Braun - Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver - Chrome$270
Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 S3212/82$60
Braun Series 9 9370CC Men's Electric Shaver$316
Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor for Men$150
Philips Norelco PQ208/40 Travel Electric Razor$51
Braun Series 7 790cc Wet Dry Mens Electric Shaver with Clean Station$180
Braun - Series 6 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver$90
Wahl Flex Shave Rechargeable Foil Shaver #7367-400$60
How to Choose Razors During Black Friday
There are many variables that go into choosing the right razor. Whether you’re looking to shape your beard or looking for a close, clean, and smooth shave you, want to make sure you have the right products. For a close shave, you might want to opt-in for a razor with more blades. If you’re typically pressed for time or traveling, cartridge razors also known as disposable razors, and electric razors are a good go-to. They’re quick, they’re easy — you just have to know when it’s time to switch out the blades because they dull quickly. Irritation and ingrown hairs are common when it comes to electric razors so it’s always good to look into the specs when it comes to these.
For the fellas looking for a more precise shave, safety razors are where it’s at! Yes, these razors offer a lot more than just a classic aesthetic. The safety razor cuts back on any irritation cartridge or electric razors may cause. Although a bit more time consuming, you’ll definitely reap the benefits of a close smooth shave afterward.
If you consider yourself an expert in shaving and just looking for other brands and makers the straight-edge razor may be a good option for you. The classic style one blade razor typically used by barbers and dads delivers a smooth, close shave. The blade of this razor needs to be maintained frequently and with proper maintenance can last you a lifetime, and then some.
Where to Find the Best Razor Sales
- Baxter of California: For Black Friday Weekend, Baxter will have a 30% sitewide sale that will continue until Cyber Monday.
- Amazon: Some of the best deals (that you can actually shop now!) are on Amazon. With 30% off on top brands like Braun, Philips, and Panasonic, there is definitely a razor that fits your needs. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime — most offer next-day shipping.
- Target: Although not officially announced yet, Target usually hosts a decent Black Friday sale which includes its grooming products. Last year the retailer had deals up to 30% off on razors
