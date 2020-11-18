Best Black Friday Electric Razor Deals 2020: Braun and Philips

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Choosing a good razor is one of the most challenging processes in the grooming world. Here at The Manual, we pride ourselves in men’s grooming from skincare, manscaping, and haircare to teach you how to be the very best version of yourself. When it comes to selecting a razor it can be a bit more tricky than finding out which pomade is best to tame your hair. Shaving can be a daunting task — I mean you are quite literally running a blade down your face, so when you select a razor it’s essential to think about possible injuries, ingrown hairs, and irritation and which razor will minimize the risk. No one wants to look like an amateur when it comes to shaving — so your best bet is finding a razor that fits your lifestyle and experience level. Electric razors are a good middle of newly experienced and a clean-cut shave without the hassle of other razors.

With a ton of razor offerings out there, we rounded up the best electric razors that will leave you with a safe clean shave to keep you looking your best.

Best Black Friday Electric Razor Deals

How to Choose Razors During Black Friday

There are many variables that go into choosing the right razor. Whether you’re looking to shape your beard or looking for a close, clean, and smooth shave you, want to make sure you have the right products. For a close shave, you might want to opt-in for a razor with more blades. If you’re typically pressed for time or traveling, cartridge razors also known as disposable razors, and electric razors are a good go-to. They’re quick, they’re easy — you just have to know when it’s time to switch out the blades because they dull quickly. Irritation and ingrown hairs are common when it comes to electric razors so it’s always good to look into the specs when it comes to these.

For the fellas looking for a more precise shave, safety razors are where it’s at! Yes, these razors offer a lot more than just a classic aesthetic. The safety razor cuts back on any irritation cartridge or electric razors may cause. Although a bit more time consuming, you’ll definitely reap the benefits of a close smooth shave afterward.

If you consider yourself an expert in shaving and just looking for other brands and makers the straight-edge razor may be a good option for you. The classic style one blade razor typically used by barbers and dads delivers a smooth, close shave. The blade of this razor needs to be maintained frequently and with proper maintenance can last you a lifetime, and then some.

Where to Find the Best Razor Sales

Baxter of California : For Black Friday Weekend, Baxter will have a 30% sitewide sale that will continue until Cyber Monday. Amazon : Some of the best deals (that you can actually shop now!) are on Amazon. With 30% off on top brands like Braun, Philips, and Panasonic, there is definitely a razor that fits your needs. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime — most offer next-day shipping. Target : Although not officially announced yet, Target usually hosts a decent Black Friday sale which includes its grooming products. Last year the retailer had deals up to 30% off on razors

Editors' Recommendations