  1. Grooming
Best Black Friday Electric Razor Deals 2020: Braun and Philips

By

Choosing a good razor is one of the most challenging processes in the grooming world. Here at The Manual, we pride ourselves in men’s grooming from skincare, manscaping, and haircare to teach you how to be the very best version of yourself. When it comes to selecting a razor it can be a bit more tricky than finding out which pomade is best to tame your hair. Shaving can be a daunting task — I mean you are quite literally running a blade down your face, so when you select a razor it’s essential to think about possible injuries, ingrown hairs, and irritation and which razor will minimize the risk. No one wants to look like an amateur when it comes to shaving — so your best bet is finding a razor that fits your lifestyle and experience level. Electric razors are a good middle of newly experienced and a clean-cut shave without the hassle of other razors.

With a ton of razor offerings out there, we rounded up the best electric razors that will leave you with a safe clean shave to keep you looking your best.

Best Black Friday Electric Razor Deals
Expires soon

Remington F5-5800 Foil Shaver, Men's Electric Razor, Electric Shaver, Black

$42 $47
It's Intercept Shaving Technology and Pivot and Flex Foil Technology are perfect for trimming longer facial hair for smoother, shaved skin.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Panasonic ES-LA63-S Arc4 Men's Electric Razor

$120 $129
A four-motor electric razor, the ES-LA63-S features a 10-stage LCD to check for blade replacement reminders and a wet-dry convenience so you can shave in the shower or the sink
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Braun Series 5 5018s Mens Wet Dry Electric Shaver with Charging Stand

$60 $70
With its flexible blades adaptable to any face contours and a EasyClean system that ensures cleanliness and a fast charging battery, this Braun electric shaver will give you a hassle-free shave.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver, FFP, QP2520/90

$30 $35
Whether your wish to wear stubbles, beards or any facial hair styles, its blades can trim and shave any hair in any form you desire with precision and ease.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 3 3040s

$60 $80
Save your face and neck from skin irritation with this razor's straight, intuitive strokes that give you a smooth and gentle shave.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Philips Norelco 9300 Rechargeable Wet/Dry Electric Shaver

$180 $220
Get a shaver like this Philips Norelco model that can follow the different contours of your face and a Smart Clean System for consistently hygienic and well-lubricated blades.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Remington R3000 Series Rotary Shaver

$27 $40
Grab everything you need in an electric razor with this Remington rotary shaver, with its Precision Plus Heads and a special antimicrobial additive that keeps its blades clean.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850

$90 $130
Get Philips Norelco's electric shaver 6850 as it offers a click-on trimmer to shave your beard or sideburns and a skin guard mode to protect your delicate skin from irritation.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

ConairMAN Super Stubble Ultimate Flexhead Digital Trimmer

$94 $100
Take your grooming routine to the next level with ConairMan's waterproof electric razor, which features the advanced SuperStubble Flexhead trimmer to help you achieve a neater look.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000

$45 $70
With this multigroom razor, choose from 23 different trimmers to style your face hair with any look you desire and guarantee yourself with maximum precision with its DualCut technology.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Philips Norelco SP9820/87 Shaver 9000

$280 $300
Philips Norelco's state-of-the-art shaver includes 8-direction contouring heads that adapt to your face shape and comfort rings for added comfort.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 9700 (with Cleansing Brush)

$218 $406
Get great precision when you shave with its contour detect technology while also be guaranteed consistently clean and hygenic blades when you use its cleansing brush attachment.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Philips Norelco Shaver 3800, S3311/85

$70 $80
Let this razor's ComfortCut Blades glide smoothly on the curves and edges of your face to give your a refreshingly clean and handsome shave
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Braun - Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver - Chrome

$270 $300
With a pivoting head, wet/dry adaptability and two types of trimmers to choose from, Braun's razor ensures your with a thoroughly clean shave for your face.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 S3212/82

$60 $70
Whether you want to do it wet or dry, this razor will assist in your shaving with convenience, smoothness and efficiency.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Braun Series 9 9370CC Men's Electric Shaver

$316 $383
The Series 9 9370CC boasts its SyncroSoni Technology that can execute 40,000 cross-cutting actions per minute for a more efficient and flawless shave.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor for Men

$150 $200
Panasonic's electric razor features multi-flex pivoting flex that adapts to your face's contours, allowing you to experience a seamless shaving experience.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Philips Norelco PQ208/40 Travel Electric Razor

$51 $83
Its self-sharpening blades and independently floating heads will give your a clean and easy shave, even when you are on-the-go.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Braun Series 7 790cc Wet Dry Mens Electric Shaver with Clean Station

$180 $290
Get an easy and swift shave in just one stroke with this Braun razor, capable of detecting dense areas of your beard and adjust its shaving power.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Braun - Series 6 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver

$90 $100
Waterproof, precise portable, and soothing to the skin, this electric razor will provide you with a clean and efficient shave.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Wahl Flex Shave Rechargeable Foil Shaver #7367-400

$60 $65
This razor's three shaving heads to choose, built-in pop-up trimmers, and ergonomic shape will give your routine shave comfortability and sensitivity to detail.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose Razors During Black Friday 

There are many variables that go into choosing the right razor. Whether you’re looking to shape your beard or looking for a close, clean, and smooth shave you, want to make sure you have the right products. For a close shave, you might want to opt-in for a razor with more blades. If you’re typically pressed for time or traveling, cartridge razors also known as disposable razors, and electric razors are a good go-to. They’re quick, they’re easy — you just have to know when it’s time to switch out the blades because they dull quickly. Irritation and ingrown hairs are common when it comes to electric razors so it’s always good to look into the specs when it comes to these.

For the fellas looking for a more precise shave, safety razors are where it’s at! Yes, these razors offer a lot more than just a classic aesthetic. The safety razor cuts back on any irritation cartridge or electric razors may cause. Although a bit more time consuming, you’ll definitely reap the benefits of a close smooth shave afterward.

If you consider yourself an expert in shaving and just looking for other brands and makers the straight-edge razor may be a good option for you. The classic style one blade razor typically used by barbers and dads delivers a smooth, close shave. The blade of this razor needs to be maintained frequently and with proper maintenance can last you a lifetime, and then some.

Where to Find the Best Razor Sales 

  1. Baxter of California: For Black Friday Weekend, Baxter will have a 30% sitewide sale that will continue until Cyber Monday.
  2. Amazon: Some of the best deals (that you can actually shop now!) are on Amazon. With 30% off on top brands like Braun, Philips, and Panasonic, there is definitely a razor that fits your needs. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime — most offer next-day shipping.
  3. Target: Although not officially announced yet, Target usually hosts a decent Black Friday sale which includes its grooming products. Last year the retailer had deals up to 30% off on razors

