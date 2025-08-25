Woodinville Whiskey is celebrating its fifteenth birthday with its oldest whiskey yet

Last week, fans of Woodinville Whiskey not only had a reason to celebrate a milestone, but a new, long-matured whiskey as well. To celebrate its 15th anniversary, popular Washington State-based distillery is launching its oldest release to date: Woodinville Straight Bourbon Aged 9 Years.

Woodinville Straight Bourbon Aged 9 Years

On August 23rd, the award-winning brand released Woodinville Straight Bourbon Aged 9 Years. This 100-proof expression features a mash bill of 55% corn, 35% rye, and 10% malted barley. It was matured for just under a decade in aging in Woodinville’s barrelhouses in Quincy, Washington, in heavily toasted, lightly charred barrels made from 24-month open-air season staves by Independent Stave Company.

Recommended Videos

According to Woodinville, this creates a sublimely balanced whiskey that starts with aromas of sugar cookies and citrus peels. Sipping it reveals hints of tropical fruits, chocolate fudge, baking spices, toffee, and nougat. The finish is warm, lingering, and ends with a mix of caramelized sugar and nutmeg.

“We’re following our 2024 8-year limited release with this 9-year, and a 10-year will follow in 2026,” says Woodinville co-founder and Head Distiller, Brett Carlile.

“It’s incredible to see the impact of the unique barrel toast/char finish on this bourbon, along with additional time in those ISC barrels. We’re excited to share it so you can taste what we’ve been tasting as we’ve been checking in on it in our barrelhouses. It’s a tough job!”

Where can I buy it?

The first 500 numbered bottles were available at Woodinville’s annual Harvest Release and 15th Anniversary event on Saturday, August 23rd at 10 am for the suggested retail price of $129.99. This limited-edition expression will also be sold online at www.woodinvillewhiskeyco.com/collections/all-products and at select retailers throughout the US this week.