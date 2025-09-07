Why Licor 43 is one of the most intriguing liqueurs on the shelf

If you ever find yourself perusing the aisles at your local alcohol retailer, you’re bound to run into a few mysterious-sounding liqueurs, bitters, and other cocktail ingredients. One of the most intriguing is the golden-hued, very mystifying Licor 43.

If you’re anything like me, the first time you saw this Spanish liqueur, you were scratching your head and wondering what exactly it is. I’ve been writing about alcohol for nearly two decades, and I’ve come across many random liqueurs. Few were more mysterious when I first laid eyes on it than Licor 43. In its futuristic, brightly colored bottle, it resembles something that would be the backdrop of a science fiction movie, such as ‘Blade Runner’ or ‘Demolition Man.’

There’s a decent chance that even if you’ve seen a bottle of Licor 43 at your local liquor retailer, you didn’t randomly decide to grab a bottle to see what it tasted like with no background. This means you might still not know what it is. So, what exactly is Licor 43, and why is it a cocktail ingredient you shouldn’t be without? Keep scrolling to learn all about this interesting, timeless liqueur.

What is Licor 43?

This Spanish-made liqueur pours a remarkable golden color. It’s made with (you guessed it) 43 ingredients. While the actual ingredients are a closely guarded secret, it’s believed to include herbal ingredients, spices, roots, citrus fruits, and more. The only officially known ingredients are vanilla, orange, lemon, coriander, and tea.

How is Licor 43 made?

Also known as Cuarenta y Tres, this Spanish liqueur is made to pay tribute to the classic Horchata drink. It’s made with a mix of Mediterranean ingredients. Like with other liqueurs, Licor 43 begins as a neutral grain spirit. It’s macerated with 43 ingredients before resting in stainless steel tanks for up to nine months. After resting, it is cold-treated for five days before filtering. It’s bottled at 31% ABV and ready for your favorite cocktail.

What is its history?

You may not be familiar with Licor 43, but it has been available for almost eighty years. It was created in 1946 by the Zamora family (siblings Diego and Angel as well as Josefina Zamora and her husband Emilio Restoy) in Cartagena, Spain. The recipe was based on an ancient Carthaginian beverage called Liqvor Mirabilis, made using local fruits and herbs. It was made secretly after being banned by the Romans.

What does Licor 43 taste like?

Known for its versatility, Licor 43 is sweet and velvety, loaded with flavors such as vanilla beans, orange zest, lemon peels, cinnamon, coriander, and other spices. It’s guaranteed to add a nice herbal, sweet, citrusy, vanilla kick to your favorite cocktails. One taste, and you’re sure to stock a bottle on your home bar in perpetuity.

Mixing with Licor 43

This Spanish-made vanilla liqueur is a favorite of bartenders and home mixologists alike. It’s the perfect addition to a wide variety of mixed drinks and is featured in many popular beverages. This includes the Golden Retriever (made with gold rum, green Chartreuse, Licor 43, and cream), Bubblegum Daiquiri (made with Licor 43, gold rum, and bubblegum syrup), and the popular Carajillo (made with Licor 43, rum, and espresso).

Similar to the classic Irish Coffee, the Carajillo has been a popular Licor 43-based drink since its creation in the 1940s.

