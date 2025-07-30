Why “smooth” is the most debated word in bourbon — and what it really means

There’s no descriptive term more divisive in the bourbon world than “smooth.” This is because, even though it’s a reasonably well-known whiskey term, it’s so vague, generic, and overused that drinkers shudder when someone uses it as a descriptor for the whiskey they just imbibed. That doesn’t stop people from using it, though.

In almost two decades of writing about alcohol (with a strong emphasis on whiskey), I’ve written countless tasting notes. While I try to avoid using the word, I can understand its appeal. We all have a notion of what it means when we see it. This brings us to one crucial question, though. While it’s a seemingly generic term, what exactly does “smooth” mean when it comes to bourbon? What makes a bourbon smooth?

What makes a bourbon smooth?

When someone calls a bourbon “smooth,” you can assume a few things. It will be mellow, soft, easy to drink, and not have a harsh, unpalatable finish. It should be free of bitterness and other less appealing flavors. There are many reasons why a bourbon gets labeled as smooth.

According to Ezra Brooks, “You can think about how smooth a whiskey feels and tastes — if a sip burns your throat and makes your eyes water, the spirit in your glass shouldn’t be described as smooth. On the other hand, if you can pleasantly sip and savor a dram on its own, ‘smooth’ is probably an apt descriptor.”

Now that you’ve learned a little bit about what flavors and mouthfeel you’ll likely be greeted with when you sip a smooth bourbon, it’s time to take a deep dive into all of the procedures, techniques, and aging processes that go into crafting a smooth bourbon. Keep scrolling to learn about them all.

The mash bill

Everything starts with the mash bill. To be referred to as a bourbon, one of the most important rules is that it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn. Many distillers add much more than the minimum. More corn can add to the overall smoothness, as can the secondary grains. They include barley, rye, and wheat. Barley is known to add a sweet, malty flavor, and rye can add peppery spice, herbal flavors, and some heat. If you’re going for a smooth, mellow, softer taste, a larger percentage of wheat is what distillers want.

Distillation

The way the bourbon is distilled goes a long way in determining if it’s smooth or not. Double distillation is a technique used to remove impurities and help mellow out the whiskey. More popular in Irish whiskey, only a handful of bourbon makers distill more than two times. These include Bowman Brothers Small Batch, Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select, and Rabbit Hole Cavehill – 4 Grain Triple Malt Bourbon.

The aging process

The aging process also has a significant influence on a bourbon’s level of smoothness. Bourbon is matured in new, charred American white oak barrels. This creates the caramelized vanilla, oak, and dried fruit flavors whiskey fans love. The longer a bourbon spends aging (to a degree), the smoother, mellow, and well-balanced the flavors will be. Aging also often removes some of the harsh flavors and aromas left over from the distillation process.