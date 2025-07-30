 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Why “smooth” is the most debated word in bourbon — and what it really means

How does a bourbon end up with a "smooth" flavor?

By
Bourbon barrels
Katherine Conrad / Unsplash

There’s no descriptive term more divisive in the bourbon world than “smooth.” This is because, even though it’s a reasonably well-known whiskey term, it’s so vague, generic, and overused that drinkers shudder when someone uses it as a descriptor for the whiskey they just imbibed. That doesn’t stop people from using it, though.

In almost two decades of writing about alcohol (with a strong emphasis on whiskey), I’ve written countless tasting notes. While I try to avoid using the word, I can understand its appeal. We all have a notion of what it means when we see it. This brings us to one crucial question, though. While it’s a seemingly generic term, what exactly does “smooth” mean when it comes to bourbon? What makes a bourbon smooth?

Recommended Videos

What makes a bourbon smooth?

Whiskey glass
panomporn lungmint / istock

When someone calls a bourbon “smooth,” you can assume a few things. It will be mellow, soft, easy to drink, and not have a harsh, unpalatable finish. It should be free of bitterness and other less appealing flavors. There are many reasons why a bourbon gets labeled as smooth.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

According to Ezra Brooks, “You can think about how smooth a whiskey feels and tastes — if a sip burns your throat and makes your eyes water, the spirit in your glass shouldn’t be described as smooth. On the other hand, if you can pleasantly sip and savor a dram on its own, ‘smooth’ is probably an apt descriptor.”

Now that you’ve learned a little bit about what flavors and mouthfeel you’ll likely be greeted with when you sip a smooth bourbon, it’s time to take a deep dive into all of the procedures, techniques, and aging processes that go into crafting a smooth bourbon. Keep scrolling to learn about them all.

The mash bill

Wheat plants
Simon Waldherr

Everything starts with the mash bill. To be referred to as a bourbon, one of the most important rules is that it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn. Many distillers add much more than the minimum. More corn can add to the overall smoothness, as can the secondary grains. They include barley, rye, and wheat. Barley is known to add a sweet, malty flavor, and rye can add peppery spice, herbal flavors, and some heat. If you’re going for a smooth, mellow, softer taste, a larger percentage of wheat is what distillers want.

Distillation

Las Vegas Distillery
Las Vegas Distillery

The way the bourbon is distilled goes a long way in determining if it’s smooth or not. Double distillation is a technique used to remove impurities and help mellow out the whiskey. More popular in Irish whiskey, only a handful of bourbon makers distill more than two times. These include Bowman Brothers Small Batch, Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select, and Rabbit Hole Cavehill – 4 Grain Triple Malt Bourbon.

The aging process

Whiskey barrels
Josh Collesano/Unsplash

The aging process also has a significant influence on a bourbon’s level of smoothness. Bourbon is matured in new, charred American white oak barrels. This creates the caramelized vanilla, oak, and dried fruit flavors whiskey fans love. The longer a bourbon spends aging (to a degree), the smoother, mellow, and well-balanced the flavors will be. Aging also often removes some of the harsh flavors and aromas left over from the distillation process.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

World Whiskey Society is launching a bourbon that’s finished in a rare, Japanese cask
World Whiskey Society's newest bourbon was dubbed "Samurai Edition"
Whiskey in a glass

Fans of exceptional, unique whiskey know all about the World Whiskey Society's prowess. Founded in 2020, this brand strives to bring rare, ultra-premium expressions to whiskey drinkers' home bars and liquor cabinets. Its newest whiskey combines America's "native spirit" with the aging techniques popularized in Japan.
Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Japanese Mizunara Shochu Barrels

To say this whiskey is unique is an understatement. This 108-proof Kentucky straight bourbon dubbed the "Samurai Edition" begins with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. Originating at the renowned Bardstown Bourbon Company, it's first matured in charred white American oak barrels before being finished in rare Japanese Mizunara oak casks previously used to age Shochu.

Read more
What your daily cup of coffee is really doing to you, new study explores
How your coffee habits unknowingly affect your health
Long black coffee

Do you know what your morning cup of coffee does to you? As it turns out, researchers from Tufts University have been asking this same question. A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition examined the coffee-drinking habits of over 45,000 Americans from 1998 to 2018.  This observational study analyzed data from the National Death Index Mortality Data, suggesting that individuals who consumed one to three cups of black coffee had a 14% lower risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease mortality compared to those who did not.

In addition to this key finding, the recently published study also found that individuals who drank more coffee achieved even better results. Those who had 2 to 3 cups of coffee had a 17% lower risk of all-cause mortality. However, the findings suggest that this research only applies to those who drank their coffee black. Adding cream and sugar to your coffee, even in small amounts, could completely negate the potential benefits of drinking black coffee. This study's findings come at a time when black coffee is on the rise, as health-focused coffee drinkers have begun to find new ways to eliminate added sugar and cream from their morning coffee.
"The health benefits of coffee consumption may be diminished when sugar and saturated fat are added," the study researchers concluded. It's also worth noting that this observational study only examined individuals who drank regular caffeinated coffee and did not explore the benefits associated with drinking decaf coffee. While this study suggests a correlation between coffee consumption and lower all-cause mortality, it does not necessarily indicate a causal relationship.

Read more
J. Rieger & Co. announced the release of its most limited and rare whiskey ever
J. Rieger & Co. is releasing a Solera-aged whiskey
J. Rieger

Missouri-based distillery  J. Rieger & Co. just announced the launch of its most limited and rare whiskey ever made. It’s called the 2025 Monogram Kansas City Whiskey Solera Reserve, and it’s keeping the brand’s “Monogram” name (that was used for whiskeys in the pre-prohibition days) alive with an exceptional, new release that uses a timeless aging technique.
J. Rieger 2025 Monogram Kansas City Whiskey Solera Reserve

Crafted by Master Distiller Nathan Perry, Co-Founder Ryan Maybee, and an expert tasting panel, this limited release is made using a unique solera aging process. The 2025 expression is a blend of straight bourbon, straight rye, and light corn whiskey.

Read more