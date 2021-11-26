Here’s a Weber Grill Black Friday Deal that will put a smile on your face from now until summer and beyond. The Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill is on sale for $490, a savings of $79 off the regular price of $569. This is one of the best Black Friday Deals we’ve seen so far and it’s too good to pass up, especially for anyone looking to upgrade their grill before BBQ season. Jump on this Weber Grill Black Friday Deal before the item sells out. If you’re still not sold, keep reading to get the specifics on the Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill and find out why we think this Black Friday Deal should be labeled a steal.

Today’s Best Weber Grill Black Friday Deal

Why Buy

Three-burner grill for versatility and control

Reversible enameled cast-iron grates

Easy-read front-mounted thermometer

Warming rack and tool storage for ultimate convenience

Here’s why this Weber Grill Black Friday Deal is so damn amazing and why the $490 price, a savings of $79 off the regular price of $569, is such a steal.

The Weber Spirit II E-310 is a three-burner grill with a spacious cooking surface that allows for spacing out different items depending on cooking times. So you can grill steaks in one spot, burgers in another, and veggies off on their own. The three stainless steel burners deliver 30,000 BTU per hour deliver powerful heat and performance.

The reversible porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates provide thick or thin sear marks. The front-mounted thermometer ensures consistent cooking temperatures every time. Weber even angles the grates to catch drippings from the meat that provide smoke when the cooking juices drip down. Those drippings are the secret to adding extra flavor to your steaks, burgers, and brats.

An easy-to-read fuel gauge is located next to the gas tank lets you see how much fuel is left in the tank at all times. There’s even a warming rack area of buns or other foods and a spot to hang all the tools you’ll need to keep the food moving from grill to plates.

As you can see, the reduced price isn’t the only reason to jump on this Weber Grill Black Friday Deal. Weber is a brand that always makes our best grills list each year. Unless the grill currently in your backyard is better than this Weber Spirit II E-310, there’s no reason not to pull the trigger on this deal.

Should You Shop This Weber Grill Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

Is waiting a few days the more intelligent move? If you’re hesitant to pull the trigger on the Weber Spirit II E-310 on Black Friday and want to wait until Cyber Monday to purchase, it might not be a bad idea. Most websites tend to replicate Black Friday deals again on Cyber Monday, especially on big-ticket items such as grills. If you do wait a few days, you run the risk of missing out on this Weber Grill Black Friday Deal if it jumps back to the full price of $569, and you’ll miss out on the $79 savings.

Suppose you wake up on Cyber Monday and spot the Weber Spirit II E-310 at a lower price. In that case, you should have plenty of time to cancel your original order and buy the Weber Grill at the new reduced price. If the Weber Spirit II E-310 has already shipped, you can return the original item for a full refund. Just be sure to double-check the return policy just in case.

If the Weber Spirit II E-310 is a Christmas gift for the grill guy in the family, purchasing on Black Friday might be the wiser, less stressful option. You can cross one item off your shopping list and guarantee the item will arrive in time for the holidays.

