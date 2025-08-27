I tried the viral Amalfi lemon sorbet and here’s what surprised me most

On TikTok, “foodtok” and “traveltok” often overlap—two of my biggest passions. Before my trip to Italy, my TikTok “for you” page was inundated with reels of Italian lemon sorbet, served inside the lemon itself instead of in a bowl. Suddenly, I found my entire feed taken over by this eye-catching Italian lemon dessert, originating from Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

As I saw more videos of this treat, I assumed it would be one of those treats that gain popularity based on visual appeal alone and often lack flavor. After all, the presentation in the lemon itself is undeniably appetizing. When I arrived on the Amalfi Coast, it felt only right to try this famous treat in the very place it was born. Here’s what surprised me most about this frozen sensation (and why you should never assume based on what you see on social media).

Trying Amalfi lemon sorbet

It’s easy to find this frozen treat anywhere as you roam through the streets of any town along the Amalfi coast. My first encounter with this treat was at a bar/cafe in Positano, where it was already pre-made in a freezer. This treat was pretty good, but didn’t feel worthy of all the hype it got on social media. Knowing this was a quick-serve option and not made fresh, I decided to give the lemon sorbet another chance once I arrived in Amalfi. I’m glad I did — because like any viral food that takes off, not all versions are created equal.

Second try

I set out for one of the shops/stalls that is most famous on TikTok, Il Pianeta del Gelato, only to find it had a line too long for my tight schedule. (If you’re visiting this region in the summer, expect it to be busy.) However, I stumbled upon a different nearby vendor selling the same iconic sorbet, served in a lemon. With a short line and limited time until I had to return to my day tour group, I ordered this treat again (and I’m sure glad I did). Served in a massive lemon, this Italian sorbet was just the right level of tart, sweet, and creamy. I’m so glad I gave this viral treat another try, as now I can truly understand what all the hype is about. While the presentation is part of the appeal, I’d still order this delicious treat even if it came in a regular cup.

Lemons on the Amalfi Coast





Italy’s Amalfi Coast is known for its beautiful, picturesque landscape of cliffs and colorful houses that line the waterfront. However, this region is also known for its massive lemons, which are far bigger than the lemons I’ve ever seen in the U.S. The unique microclimate in this area allows lemons to thrive year-round. Additionally, the volcanic soil from the nearby Mount Vesuvius helps support the growth of lemons with extra minerals like potassium and magnesium.

Lemons are everywhere on the Amalfi coast, from Limoncello tastings to lemon-print clothing. While I can see this TikTok trend making its way to the U.S., there’s one major barrier to consider. Lemons in the U.S. are not large enough to be used as a “bowl” for this sorbet, which may be why this trend hasn’t taken off here. If you’re traveling to the Amalfi Coast, make sure to scout out a place that scoops sorbet fresh from the lemon to get the full experience of this treat.





