The Finger Lakes Region might be known for its wine, but don’t sleep on its beer

If you know anything about the Finger Lakes Region of New York State, it’s that the area is an excellent spot for summer vacations, with eleven lakes spanning 9,000 square miles from the Syracuse region to Rochester. It’s a fantastic area of the country for camping, hiking, fishing, swimming, and boating. It’s also a well-known destination for wine-centric vacations due to its many wineries scattered throughout the lakes (over 130 wineries). But if you’re only visiting the region for wine and hiking, you’re missing out on some outstanding breweries. I’ve lived in the Finger Lakes Region for my whole life. I’ve noticed that, like in much of the country, in the last few decades, the area has become home to countless noteworthy, award-winning breweries with more seemingly springing up every few months.

The Finger Lakes Region is a beer destination

The Finger Lakes Region is great for a beer-centered road trip or vacation. While mostly well-known for its vibrant wine culture, it’s also an up-and-coming beer destination.

According to VisitFingerLakes.com, more than 75 craft, family-owned, and farm breweries are in the Finger Lakes Region.

What makes the area great for beer lovers?

With all those breweries scattered throughout the region, there’s much to choose from. Whether you’re an IPA, pilsner, stout, sour ale, or wheat beer fan, or a drinker of any other style, the region has something for every palate.

“The Finger Lakes has become a hub for craft beer lovers,” says Dawn Schulz, founder and CEO of Prison City Brewing in Auburn, New York. “The scenic beauty, local agriculture, and wine/beer trails around lakes make it a must-visit for anyone who loves to travel for well-crafted beer in a unique setting.”

Prison City Brewing is an award-winning brewery located just north of Owasco Lake. It’s known for myriad beers like Mass Riot (its flagship IPA), Quiet Riot (a session IPA), Shine Theory (a hazy IPA), and Wham Whams (an Imperial Stout). It’s been open since 2014, when Schulz saw an opportunity to help put the area on the craft beer map.

“The city of Auburn has a rich beer history, a very supportive community, and a growing reputation for food and drink. There’s a deep-rooted pride in this region, and being able to brew beer here in our hometown felt right.”

According to Schulz, there are numerous reasons why beer fans should visit one of the Finger Lakes Region’s popular breweries.

“There’s something for every kind of beer drinker, from lakeside breweries to small-town taprooms like ours, you’ll find quality beer, creative people, and unforgettable experiences.”

She adds, “And of course, we’d love to pour you a pint at Prison City while you’re here.”

The best Finger Lakes Region breweries to visit

With over seventy-five breweries, it would be difficult to visit every brewery in the Finger Lakes Region. There are, however, a few that you can’t miss.

Big aLICE Brewing (Geneva)

Located in Geneva, adjacent to Seneca Lake, Big aLICe Brewing’s Finger Lakes taproom, craft brewery, and event space opened in 2021. This destination brewery is known for its award-winning beers and features sixteen rotating taps. It’s also kid-friendly and dog-friendly and features outdoor games like cornhole. Did I mention they often have live music during the summer months?

Frequentem Brewing Co. (Canandaigua)

Canandaigua is arguably the most popular lake town in the whole Finger Lakes Region. Home to a bustling, quaint main street featuring shops and restaurants, it’s also home to multiple breweries, including Frequentem Brewing Co. Opened in 2020, it’s known for its mix of modern and traditional beer styles. Stop in for a New England-style IPA like Peak Amplitude, sour IPA like Natural Flavors, or even a classic, crisp Italian-style pilsner like Contessa.

Other Half Brewing Finger Lakes (Bloomfield)

If you’re a craft beer drinker, you already know about the appeal of the Brooklyn-based Other Half Brewing. Opened in 2018, the Bloomfield location is a farmhouse brewery situated on eight acres that features many of the Other Half beers you love, as well as many beers that are only available at that location, as well as beers featuring wild yeast and spontaneous and mixed-fermentation brewed beer. Stop in for a pint or beer-to-go featuring beers like Green City (a double dry hopped hazy IPA), All Citra Everything (a double dry hopped imperial IPA), or one of its various lagers, stouts, or sour beers.

Prison City Brewing (Auburn)

As mentioned earlier, Prison City is a can’t-miss Finger Lakes brewery. Located north of Owasco Lake, it’s situated in the heart of the region. If you only visit one brewery, make it Prison City. Visit both the original location on State Street and the second location on North Street. Opened in 2014, the original spot is located in a former Civil War armory and features a gastropub and speakeasy. The second location, which opened in 2020 (and is only a mile away), is home to a fully operational brewery, taproom, food, and even a large outdoor courtyard. Come for beers like Mass Riot and Crispy Boys (lager) and stay for the food like smoked chicken wings, pizza, burgers, and mouth-watering sandwiches.

Bottom line

While I mentioned a handful of breweries above, countless more deserve your attention. I suggest planning a trip to a specific lake. Rent a house, book a hotel, or camp in one of the many state parks, and then find the breweries nearby. Please stop in, grab a few four-packs, and return them to the house, hotel, or campsite. All in all, visit the Finger Lakes Region. I get that you might still want to stop into some wineries. Visiting the region without enjoying a glass or two of Riesling wouldn’t make much sense. Just don’t sleep on the beer. There are a lot of breweries and a lot to offer beer drinkers.