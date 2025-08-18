 Skip to main content
Skip the fat, keep the flavor: The leanest steaks worth eating

Steaks with the least fat and how to cook them

Raw steak on cutting board
nikkimeel / Shutterstock

I’ll never forget staring blankly at the meat case, trying to figure out which steak wouldn’t wreck my new low-fat eating goals. If you’re looking to enjoy steak while trimming the fat, you’re not alone, and the good news is that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor or texture. There are several lean cuts that deliver on taste and tenderness, as long as you cook them with care. It’s helpful to know the steaks with the least fat, the correct ways to prep them so they stay juicy, and looking into why they’re worth adding to your weekly rotation.

Eye of round is super lean

Steak on cutting board
fahrwasser / Adobe Stock

Eye of round doesn’t get much attention, but it should. Cut from the rear leg of the cow, this steak is extremely lean and surprisingly budget-friendly. It’s not naturally tender, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be delicious. When handled right, it’s a solid choice for anyone trying to keep fat to a minimum without ditching beef altogether. Since it’s so lean, eye of round is best cooked to medium-rare at most. Overdo it, and you’ll lose moisture fast. Let it rest, slice it carefully, and pair it with something saucy if needed. Done right, this underdog cut absolutely earns its spot on your plate.

  • Extremely low in fat (about 4g per 3.5 oz)
  • Affordable
  • Best when marinated and sliced thin against the grain
Top round is leaner, but a bit more forgiving

steak on a plate with veggies
Trang Pham / Pixabay

Top round is slightly more tender than eye of round, though they come from the same general area of the cow. It still has that signature leanness, but with just enough marbling to give it a little extra moisture. It’s a great middle-ground option for roasts, sandwiches, or slicing into fajitas. Top round handles roasting really well, especially when cooked low and slow and rested before slicing. It won’t give you melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, but it will deliver on flavor and structure. It’s especially great when paired with a sauce or cooked into something saucy like a beef and veggie stir-fry.

  • Lean and versatile
  • Has a little more fat than eye of round
  • Ideal for slow roasting, stir-fry, or slicing thin after a good rest

Sirloin tip side steak is the gym-goer’s favorite

sirloin tip
Hans / Pixabay

Sirloin tip side steak flies under the radar, but it’s one of the leanest steaks that still feels hearty. It’s easy on the budget and loaded with protein, making it a go-to for meal preppers and fitness-focused eaters. Just don’t confuse it with top sirloin, as it’s a different, tougher cut. Sirloin tip needs a marinade, period. Without one, it can be overly chewy. A hot sear and a fast cook are going to get you there; then slice it thin and pair it with something flavorful like chimichurri or a citrusy salad. It’s sturdy, lean, and way better than it gets credit for.

  • Roughly 5g of fat per 3.5 oz
  • Protein-packed
  • Best when marinated, grilled hot and fast, and sliced thin

Flank steak has big flavor, low fat

Cutting in slices flank steak on wooden cutting board
Jevgenija ZUK / Shutterstock

Flank steak brings a bold beefy flavor without packing in a lot of fat. It’s thin, cooks fast, and plays incredibly well with marinades. Food Network experts recommend a tasty balsamic marinade that works wonders for the flank cut. It’s also easy to portion out for things like tacos, bowls, or salads, making it a lean steak multitasker. lank can be tough if you treat it like a thick steak, so grill it hot and fast, rest it well, and always slice thinly and against the grain. It’s one of the fastest-cooking steaks around, and when handled properly, it delivers restaurant-level flavor in under 10 minutes.

  • Around 6–7g of fat per 3.5 oz
  • Known for its long grain and bold flavor
  • Perfect when grilled quickly and sliced against the grain

Top Sirloin is a balanced choice

sirloin steak
takedahrs / Pixabay

Top sirloin isn’t the leanest steak on this list, but it offers a nice balance where it’s still relatively low in fat but with enough marbling to stay juicy. It’s a reliable option for quick dinners and works well with just about any cooking method. This is the steak you want when you’re craving something satisfying but still light. To cook a sirloin, start with a quick sear, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and maybe a pat of garlic butter and you’re in for a treat.

  • Contains about 8–9g of fat per 3.5 oz
  • Cooks quickly
  • Shines with simple seasoning and a solid sear in a hot pan

How to cook lean steak without drying it out

Marinating Raw Steak Tips in a Plastic Ziplock Bag: Uncooked beef tips in a plastic bag surrounded by marinade ingredients
Candice Bell / Shutterstock

Cooking lean steak isn’t hard; it just requires a little more attention than fattier cuts. The lower fat content means there’s less cushion if you overcook it, but you can still get juicy, tender results if you follow a few basic rules. If it still ends up a bit dry, don’t panic, just add sauce. Chimichurri, salsa verde, or even hot sauce can turn things around in a flash.

  • Always marinate (even for 30 minutes),
  • Avoid cooking past medium rare
  • Let the steak rest before slicing
  • Always cut against the grain

Why lean steak deserves a spot on your plate

grilled and sliced tri tip steak
Sliced steak with nice sear on top Ahirao / Adobe Stock

There’s nothing wrong with a good ribeye now and then, but lean steaks have their own appeal. They’re lighter, often more affordable, and surprisingly flavorful when cooked with care. Plus, you get the satisfaction of steak without feeling weighed down afterward. Think of lean cuts as the everyday option with just as much potential.

  • Lower in saturated fat
  • High in protein
  • Easier to portion for meal prep
  • Generally more budget-friendly than premium cuts

Go lean without losing flavor

Sliced steak on a white plate
David B Townsend / Unsplash

Lean steak doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavor, texture, or satisfaction. Once you know which cuts to look for and how to handle them in the kitchen, you can enjoy steak that’s just as crave-worthy as the classics, but with a lighter nutritional profile. Eye of round, top round, sirloin tip side steak, flank steak, and top sirloin all bring something unique to the table, whether it’s bold flavor, budget-friendliness, or weeknight convenience. These cuts prove that you can keep things lean without giving up what you love about steak. With the right prep and a little attention to technique, lean steak can be just as juicy, tender, and memorable as any ribeye … minus the food coma.

