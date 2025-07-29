 Skip to main content
Starbucks barista champions reveal 4 secrets to brewing perfect coffee at home

By
Starbucks latte
Starbucks

Following the first-ever Starbucks Global Barista Championship, Starbucks Baristas posted a pair of videos answering the most popular questions asked by coffee fans. The videos, which are posted on TikTok and Instagram, feature North-American barista champion Adrian and Asia-Pacific barista champion George answering the web’s most popular coffee questions. In these videos, these two Starbucks champions shared four key fundamentals for perfect coffee: Grind, water, proportion, and freshness.

First and foremost, these Starbucks baristas agree that understanding these four fundamentals is a key “blueprint” for brewing the best possible cup of coffee. The first fundamental is your coffee grind, which refers to the size and consistency of ground coffee beans. The grind of your coffee beans correlates to the brewing method to ensure proper taste. The second fundamental is your water, which refers to the quality and temperature of the water you’ll use to brew your coffee. The baristas agree that coffee brews best with clean, filtered water that is about 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit.

The third component to pay attention to when brewing a great cup of coffee is proportion, which refers to the ratio of coffee grounds to water used. “A balanced ratio will ensure a balanced cup of coffee; baristas recommend two tablespoons of coffee for every 6 ounces of water,” they share. Lastly, the baristas share that many coffee drinkers neglect the fourth and final fundamental: freshness. Freshness can refer to the quality of coffee beans used, based on how recently they were roasted and ground. “Using freshly roasted and ground coffee is ideal as it retains the most aroma and flavor.”

Love s’mores and coffee? This Joel McHale-approved treat combines both
The s'mores and coffee combination you didn't know you needed
Joel McHale

Just in time for s'mores season, Seattle's Best Coffee is taking coffee beyond the brew with Coffee Roast Mallows, a limited-edition variety pack created in partnership with XO Marshmallow. Inspired by the smooth taste of Seattle's Best Coffee, this cozy treat is approved by Seattle-native Joel McHale, an actor, comedian, and coffee aficionado.
Launched today, the coffee-inspired marshmallow variety pack features four toasty flavors along with a bag of Seattle's Best Coffee Campfire S'mores Flavored ground coffee. Dan Gaul, co-founder of The Manual, interviewed McHale to get the scoop on this latest release. Here's what he shared.
Why McHale loves Coffee Roast Mallows

Known for his sharp wit and passion for coffee, McHale brings the perfect blend of humor and hometown pride to “toast” as the hilarious face of Seattle's Best Coffee's new “May Smoother Coffee Bring Smoother Days” campaign. "These limited edition [coffee marshallows] are flavored and inspired by their coffee roasts—like the light roast, the dark roast, the medium, and then s’mores," says McHale. "Now, you can have this sweet treat with your coffee, or just put them in the cup like I do and eat them that way."
Growing up in the Northwest in Seattle, s'mores hold a special place in McHale's heart, reminding him of camping memories from his childhood. "You know, [our family didn’t have much money. I’m the youngest of five, so it’s not like we had a ton of money to go somewhere else. So, camping was our vacation in the summer," he shares. For him, this nostalgic coffee and s'mores duo evokes campfire feelings, taking him back to the good ol' days.
Though McHale is also a huge fan of iced coffee, he loves adding marshmallows to hot coffee for a cozy campfire feeling. Unaffected by coffee's caffeine, McHale says it doesn’t make his heart race.
What's inside each box

Starbucks just made its secret menu official — and you can help shape it
Starbucks debuts app secret menu and $25K contest for custom drinks
Starbucks brown sugar oatmilk

Starbucks fans have been talking about the coffee chain's "secret menu" for years, but today marks the start of a whole new era. Launching today, the secret menu is now available on the Starbucks app under the "offers" tab, which will regularly feature new beverage customizations and secret menu drinks. To celebrate the launch of the secret menu, Starbucks has also announced a new secret menu contest where customers can submit their favorite drink customizations for a chance to have their unique coffee creation featured on the secret menu. Chosen contest winners can also win a $25,000 grand prize.

Starting today, July 14th, Starbucks fans will see four delicious new flavor pairings to order through the Starbucks app, which include:

Collagen coffee: How to make iced nutty almond coffee with 20 grams of protein
Should you mix collagen into your morning coffee?
iced nutty almond coffee

Protein coffee, also known as "profee," has been trending recently, involving the direct addition of protein powder to your morning coffee for a boost. But experts have been talking about the benefits of collagen peptides long before the protein coffee trend. Stephanie Hoffman, VP of Product Development and Quality at Bulletproof Coffee, says she loves to mix collagen into her coffee daily, giving her a boost of protein first thing in the morning with amino acids that help support hair, skin, and nails. Below, she shares her favorite collagen recipe of the summer: iced nutty almond coffee. Not only does this collagen coffee recipe sound delicious, but it also contains 20 grams of protein to help you start your day off on the right track. Here's how to make iced nutty almond coffee and why Hoffman says you should consider adding collagen coffee to your morning routine.
Iced nutty almond coffee recipe

Prep: 5 minutes

