What sourced whiskey really means — and why it deserves more respect

What “sourced whiskey” really means — and why it’s not a bad thing

By
Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

When it comes to whiskey terms, there are few as divisive as “sourced.” It’s the type of term that demands debate among whiskey drinkers. Some drinkers are for it, and others are completely against it. But is it a good thing for the industry or a bad thing? It’s both a way for brands to release expressions quickly, but also a practice that can be deceptive and misleading. It’s time to get to the bottom of the stigma of sourced whiskey.

What is sourced whiskey?

Whiskey barrels
Vince Veras / Unsplash

Before we get into its pros and cons, it’s important to explain what exactly it is. Sourced whiskey, at its essence, is a whiskey that one brand purchases from a distillery as opposed to distilling and maturing it themselves. It’s a popular choice for upstart brands. This is because, since whiskey needs time to age, some of these new distilleries and brands don’t have any of their own mature whiskey ready to be bottled yet. Many brands begin with sourced whiskey; they move away from the practice when their own whiskey is ready, and it’s bottled instead.

Other brands make a business of buying sourced whiskeys, blending multiple whiskeys together, and even aging or finishing the whiskey themselves. Many of these brands are transparent about where they sourced their whiskeys, with many even listing the distilleries the whiskeys came from.

Transparency is key

Widow Jane The Vaults 2024
Widow Jane

Problems occur when a brand isn’t so transparent with its sourcing process. When a brand is deceptive in its practices and makes it appear as if it distills and ages its own whiskey, that’s a big problem.

“A decade ago, sourcing developed a reputation among purists who were focused on a strictly local approach,” says Michele Clark, Vice President, Widow Jane Distillery.

“The truth is, barrel trading has been part of Kentucky’s whiskey heritage for as long as bourbon itself — there was often more inventory than there were people, so trading and brokering barrels became a natural part of the business.”

When sourcing works

Widow Jane The Vaults 2024
Widow Jane

When Widow Jane first began in 2012, they acquired some young, sourced bourbons, but at the same time, they were already laying the foundation for something uniquely theirs.

“We launched a grain breeding program that lasted three years, then began laying down whiskeys with the intent to release them at older ages. That vision came to life with our Baby Jane release in summer 2024, which represented our own grain strain reaching the market,” says Clark.

In the meantime, sourcing gave Widow Jane the ability to develop a thoughtful blending program.

“Over the past decade, we’ve refined that into something distinctly our own: applying a New York thumbprint to every whiskey. We lean into the terroir of the sources, employ unique finishes, and blend with intention — all to deliver consistency, quality, and layered flavor.”

When sourcing doesn’t work

Whiskey glass
Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

Of course, not all sourcing is created equal. For some, it’s simply the fastest way to get a brand on the shelf without investing years into distillation and aging. This can result in less thoughtful whiskeys.

“But when sourcing is done with care and artistry, it’s a different story,” says Clark.

“Think of it like a choir: each voice may sound good on its own, but when blended with intention, the result is something far richer, more nuanced, and ultimately more beautiful.”

