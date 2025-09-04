 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Nespresso and The Weeknd launch coffee-inspired vinyl pop-up in NYC

The Weeknd’s Ethiopian roots inspire Nespresso’s vinyl café experience

By
Nespresso
Nespresso

Starting today, Nespresso and Abel “The Weeknd” have teamed up to open a six-week vinyl pop-up at Nespresso’s boutique. The SAMRA Origins Vinyl Café is an immersive pop-up listening cafe, inspired by Abel’s Ethiopian heritage and the country’s significance as the birthplace of coffee — marking the latest chapter in their ongoing partnership. To celebrate this collaboration, Nespresso and The Weeknd have also released a limited-edition vinyl record pressed with Nespresso coffee grounds.

If you stop by the pop-up, guests can browse and listen to vinyl records handpicked by Abel, featuring a selection of music from Ethiopia and Africa. Of course, the listening would not be complete without a coffee in hand. Guests can sample custom coffee creations such as The Weeknd’s Iced SAMRA Latte, made with oat milk, honey, and cinnamon, and also can explore Nespresso’s new co-designed Vertuo POP+ espresso maker. The SoHo pop-up will remain open through mid-October, offering an interactive experience with five listening stations with headphones and a display of handpicked vinyl records. A dedicated DJ booth will also be set up on Saturdays.

Recommended Videos

“At Nespresso, we are deeply committed to the craft of coffee and the moments it creates. Our collaboration with Abel and Samra Origins allows us to turn those moments into an experience you can taste and hear, right in SoHo. Nespresso’s Samra Origins Vinyl Café welcomes Nespresso customers and The Weeknd’s fans to celebrate heritage, quality, and artistry, reflecting the purpose of Samra Origins,” said Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen, CEO of Nespresso North America.  

  

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Dunkin’s new Cereal N’ Milk latte is breakfast and coffee in one sip
Dunkin's new fall menu has a new latte that evokes nostalgia
cereal latte

The end of August marks announcements of fall flavors everywhere, including the autumn classic, pumpkin spice. But this year, Dunkin's "falling into fall" with a little something different. Launching nationwide today at Dunkin' locations is the all-new Cereal N' Milk latte. Crafted to transform the memory of eating cereal and milk as a kid, this latte transforms that memory into a sweet, nostalgic sip, blended with cereal milk and espresso.

Building on the success of the Dunkalatte, the new Cereal N' Milk Latte is creamy, rich, and innovative, delivering that same taste you get at the bottom of your bowl of cereal. The new latte is available in hot or iced form. “This latte is all about nostalgia! The idea came from the best part of eating cereal, that last bit of milk. We all remember finishing a bowl just to enjoy those final, sweet sips, which inspired our new Cereal N’ Milk Latte,” said Anthony Epter, Vice President of menu innovation at Dunkin’.

Read more
Coffee grind sizes explained: The key to better-tasting home brews
Choosing the right grind size, from pour over to espresso
Coffee grounds

If you've only ever used a regular drip coffee maker to brew coffee, chances are you may have thought all ground coffee is the same. Regular bags of pre-ground coffee typically have a medium grind size, making them ideal for use in regular coffee makers. Once you start experimenting with different brewing methods, such as pour-over or espresso, you'll find that each requires a distinct grind size for optimal extraction (I learned this the hard way). For example, brewing coffee with a French Press requires a coarsely ground coffee, whereas an espresso machine requires a finely ground coffee.

If you're accustomed to using pod-style coffee, such as K-Cups or Nespresso capsules, you may not have given much thought to the various grind sizes of coffee. After all, the coffee is hidden behind a capsule, so you have no idea of its texture. However, matching the type of grind to your brewing method is a must to yield a delicious cup of coffee at home. Below, explore our coffee grind size guide to help you select the best type of coffee for every brewing method.

Read more
Moccamaster’s best-selling coffee maker just dropped in a stunning new color
A new color of this best-selling coffee maker is here
Moccamaster

Known for producing some of the best coffee makers on the market. Moccamaster announced an exciting new colorway in its best-selling KBGV Select coffee maker. Available nationwide starting August 19, the "Sandstone" colorway will give your kitchen countertop a stylish new upgrade. This new colorway joins the brand's many other exciting mid-century designs and colors, offering a selection of colors that match any shopper's preferences. Whether you prefer neutrals like the new Sandstone colorway or bright pops of color like the Turquoise or the Yellow Pepper options, these coffee makers add a sophistication to your kitchen that sets them apart from other coffee makers on the market.

Not only do Moccamaster's sleek colorways add style to your kitchen counter, but they also consistently rank amongst the best in functionality, earning many industry accolades. The KBGV Select ensures an optional brewing temperature for your coffee, helping to extract the best flavors into your cup. Additionally, the fast-brewing time means you can enjoy your coffee in a flash (just under 6 minutes total). Users have the option to brew either a half or a full carafe, depending on preferences.

Read more