Nespresso and The Weeknd launch coffee-inspired vinyl pop-up in NYC

Starting today, Nespresso and Abel “The Weeknd” have teamed up to open a six-week vinyl pop-up at Nespresso’s boutique. The SAMRA Origins Vinyl Café is an immersive pop-up listening cafe, inspired by Abel’s Ethiopian heritage and the country’s significance as the birthplace of coffee — marking the latest chapter in their ongoing partnership. To celebrate this collaboration, Nespresso and The Weeknd have also released a limited-edition vinyl record pressed with Nespresso coffee grounds.

If you stop by the pop-up, guests can browse and listen to vinyl records handpicked by Abel, featuring a selection of music from Ethiopia and Africa. Of course, the listening would not be complete without a coffee in hand. Guests can sample custom coffee creations such as The Weeknd’s Iced SAMRA Latte, made with oat milk, honey, and cinnamon, and also can explore Nespresso’s new co-designed Vertuo POP+ espresso maker. The SoHo pop-up will remain open through mid-October, offering an interactive experience with five listening stations with headphones and a display of handpicked vinyl records. A dedicated DJ booth will also be set up on Saturdays.

Recommended Videos

“At Nespresso, we are deeply committed to the craft of coffee and the moments it creates. Our collaboration with Abel and Samra Origins allows us to turn those moments into an experience you can taste and hear, right in SoHo. Nespresso’s Samra Origins Vinyl Café welcomes Nespresso customers and The Weeknd’s fans to celebrate heritage, quality, and artistry, reflecting the purpose of Samra Origins,” said Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen, CEO of Nespresso North America.