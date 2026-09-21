Knob Creek perfects patience with the introduction of its 12-year-old Cask Strength

If patience is a virtue, then consider Knob Creek the master of resilience. The Clermont, Kentucky-based bourbon whiskey brand is introducing a limited-edition 12-Year-Old Cask Strength expression that’s aged an extra three years in the barrel and bottled uncut at 121.2 proof, exactly as found.

The extra aging means fans can expect a bold and darker amber, with sweet tones like deep caramel and dried apple, followed by butterscotch, seasoned oak, and a warm cinnamon finish. Knob Creek’s 12-Year-Old Cask Strength is patiently matured in charred American white oak barrels and hand-selected from 10 distinct lots in Clermont’s rickhouses.

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“Knob Creek has always been about giving great bourbon the time it deserves. After 12 years in the rickhouse, this batch had the depth and full flavor we were looking for, and we knew we wanted to share it exactly as it was,” said Freddie Noe, eighth-generation master distiller at the James B. Beam Distilling Co., which produces Knob Creek. “Cask strength means the barrel gets the final say, and with this one, we were more than glad to listen.”

No word yet on how limited of an edition this 12-Year-Old Cask Strength is, but it’s available now nationwide. The 750 ml bottle has a suggested retail price of $89.99 and is perfect to pour with the holidays just around the corner. Knob Creek, proud makers of pre-Prohibition-style bourbon, is known for its bourbon aged for nine years in new American oak barrels with a maximum Level 4 char and bottled at 100 proof.

Speaking of bourbon and the holidays, Knob Creek’s Toasted Old Fashioned is my personal recommendation. In anticipation of writing this story, I stumbled upon the recipe and decided to make it for a few friends this past weekend. It’s dubbed a “decadent twist on the Old Fashioned,” with a toasted marshmallow as the complementary attraction.

After I screwed up the first round, my good friend took the wheel and executed the recipe to perfection. My only regret was not having a large ice cube.

Here in Mexico City, the nights are still cool and a bit breezy in the evenings, meaning the Toasted Old Fashioned was the perfect nightcap on Saturday night after a busy few days hosting friends in town from Austin, TX. While I’m not looking forward to heading back home to the States at the end of October, I’m looking forward to giving Knob Creek’s BBQ Old Fashioned a spin, featuring the brand’s 7-Year Rye Whiskey.

Yes, with a large ice cube.