Johnnie Walker x BossLogic Releases Rare 48-Year Old Whiskey

What’s better than experiencing some of the rarest fine scotch spirits in the world? Why an NFT work designed by a leading digital artist that simultaneously serves as a token ticket to a scotch whisky wonderland.

Johnnie Walker, serving select Scotch since 1820, now offers whisky connoisseurs the ultimate package: one of seven ultra-rare bottles of the distiller’s 48-year-old Masters of Flavour Whisky and a private whisky tour of a lifetime in Edinburgh, Scotland. Buyers will not only purchase an NFT token unlocking access to one of the world’s best whisky bottles via the BlockBar platform, the package includes a limited digital art piece designed by buzzworthy artist and graphic designer, Kode Abdo, aka BossLogic.

In a few short years, BossLogic has gone from creating fan-inspired superhero mashups on Adobe Photoshop to putting together Marvel posters for some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters, including Avengers: Endgame and Aladdin. The now renowned artist is also known for playful fancasts, and recently, teaming up with footballer Lionel Messi on a new series of NFTs featuring soccer’s greatest scorer.

“Each piece is a unique celebration of the souls of life, paired with seven rare bottles of 48-year-old blended Scotch whisky,” BossLogic said in a press release. “Seven treasures reserved for only the most worthy of connoisseurs.”

Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour is crafted from fleetingly rare whiskies from Port Dundas, Brora, Glen Albyn, and Glenury Royal, four Scottish “ghost distilleries,” long since disappeared from productive life but whose whiskies still exist for limited periods before stocks eventually run out. The blend showcases how masters of whisky-making combine generations of Scotch knowledge and craftsmanship with their own expertise in malting, distillation, cask maturation, and blending, to create an exceptional (and exceptionally rare) Scotch.

Johnnie has bottled Masters of Flavour in a handblown, green baccarat Crystal decanter, presented in a handcrafted, wooden cabinet, a fitting throne for this brown royalty.

The seven bottle buyers will also not only get to taste some of the world’s scarcest spirits, but Johnnie Walker will also grant each token holder the opportunity to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Princes Street — the brand’s immersive, Scotch culture visitor experience in Edinburgh, Scotland. NFT owners will stay at the palatial Gleneagles Townhouse, tour the iconic Glenkinchie Distillery (which plays an integral role in the crafting of Johnnie Walker whisky), and take a guided tour of the Diageo Archive (the British multinational who owns Johnnie Walker), and enjoy VIP tastings from Diageo’s rarest, collectible whisky collection.

With this innovative collaboration with BlockBar and BossLogic, Johnnie Walker places itself at the cutting edge of whisky offerings.

“At Johnnie Walker, we’re always challenging ourselves to create unique experiences that people can enjoy and engage with around the world,” Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, Julie Bramham said. “This innovative collaboration with BlockBar puts Johnnie Walker at the cutting edge of what is possible in whisky, providing something truly unique for whisky aficionados and collectors around the world.”

BlockBar echoed this excitement, wondering at the possibilities the partnership opens.

“This partnership demonstrates how an NFT can be so much more than just one product, it can be an experience like no other that offers buyers exclusive long-lasting access to a brand, its heritage, and its future,” CEO and co-founder of BlockBar Dov Falic said.

Priced at $35,000 USD the Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs are available to purchase with ETH or by fiat currency (see: dollars). The lobby will open at 10 am EST on Tuesday, May 31 at BlockBar.com.

