Jim Beam just dropped a new bourbon that’s perfect for the last days of summer

Jim Beam is launching the perfect end of summer bourbon

By
Jim Beam

Summer might be almost over. But that hasn’t stopped Jim Beam from launching a whiskey that’s perfectly suited for the waning summer days and nights around a campfire. It’s called Jim Beam Sunshine Blend Bourbon, and it’s a unique blended whiskey to add to your home bar cart to enjoy while you await the autumn chill ahead.

Jim Beam Sunshine Blend Bourbon

Jim Beam

This isn’t your average summery bourbon. To make Jim Beam Sunshine Blend Bourbon, the distillers first take a base of the timeless Jim Beam White. But this is where things get interesting. Instead of stopping there or adding another classic bourbon, the brand instead opted to include a truly unique whiskey to balance everything out: a mellow, sweet, complex brown rice bourbon. Yes, you read that right. They added a rice bourbon.

This soon-to-be-favorite whiskey is made up of 65% of the brand’s iconic 4-year-old Jim Beam White and 35% brown rice bourbon. The mash bill is 55% corn, 35% brown rice, and 10% malted barley.

BrewDog USA drops new beer in time for National IPA Day

According to Jim Beam, the result is a memorable, multi-layered whiskey filled with flavors like floral and fruity notes along with sweet caramel, honey, and toasted vanilla beans. The addition of rice whiskey adds a sweet, soft, smooth mouthfeel and flavor. It’s well-suited for sipping neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a classic Old Fashioned or your favorite whiskey-based cocktail.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Jim Beam Sunshine Blend, like all of Jim Beam’s whiskeys, is currently available at select retailers throughout the United States for the suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

