This trending protein coffee just dropped at select Target stores

This year, protein coffee or “profee” has taken over both the health & fitness world and the coffee industry — combining delicious coffee with a healthy dose of protein. Today, the internet’s favorite protein coffee has now expanded to Target shelves nationwide, making it even easier to grab a healthier coffee alternative. Javvy Coffee’s protein coffee is now available in the coffee aisle at select Target locations and online at Target. This trending protein coffee delivers a boost of energy to your morning that you can feel good about, made with 100% real coffee and 80mg of caffeine per scoop.

With no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, Javvy’s trending protein coffee delivers bold flavor without any additives. Each serving of protein comes from premium whey protein, delivering 10 grams of protein (20 grams for 2 scoops) to start your day off on the right track. Combining protein in your coffee is perfect for anytime you need an energy boost, such as mornings or as a pre-workout replacement. At Target stores, shoppers can find Javvy Protein Coffee in three flavors: Caramel, French Vanilla, and the original, non-flavored option (each priced at $24.99 per bag). In addition to a healthy dose of protein, each serving also contains added prebiotics to support gut health and MCTs for brain-boosting benefits.

Recommended Videos

“Target guests want feel-good choices that don’t sacrifice convenience or taste, especially when it comes to their daily coffee routine. That’s why landing at Target is such a meaningful step for us,” says Brandon Monaghan, Co-Founder and CMO of Javvy Coffee. “Javvy puts a guilt-free protein-rich boost right within reach, no compromise required. We’re excited to meet shoppers where they are with a functional coffee they’ll genuinely enjoy every single day.”