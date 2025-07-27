I.W. Harper is releasing a special whiskey that was matured for more than 3 decades

To say that the newest release from I.W. Harper is limited is a major understatement. Made using just four legacy barrels, I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has aged since 1989, when The ‘Burbs and Major League were in theaters.

I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

This ultra-limited-edition expression matured over thirty years at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Kentucky. It’s being launched in collaboration with two-time Oscar-nominated actor, director, and philanthropist Colman Domingo. Only five bottles of this unique whiskey will be sold (out of a total of 11 ever made). They will be exclusively auctioned by Sotheby’s in New York City with proceeds going to Native Son, a non-profit platform created to “inspire, empower, and amplify the visibility of Black queer men.”

Recommended Videos

According to the brand, this 63.1% ABV cask strength whiskey is known for its multi-layered, balanced flavor after spending thirty-plus years in new, charred oak barrels.

“I held onto this whiskey knowing exactly how special it was,” says Nicole Austin, Diageo’s Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities.

“These barrels were marked for I.W. Harper all those years ago, and I’ve been waiting for the right moment to do something truly meaningful with them. This release is the rarest in the brand’s history—a liquid that’s been carefully stewarded for 34 years. As someone who has spent my career honoring the past while helping shape what American whiskey can be, this project has been incredibly personal. It’s a way to spotlight I.W. Harper’s legacy through a lens of true rarity and reverence.”

Where can I buy it?

I.W. Harper 34-Year-Old is only available through a Sotheby’s via auction benefiting Native Son. It began on July 24th and will run through August 7th. You can bid for this rare whiskey on Sothebys.com.