How to make a Grilled Peach Margarita, the drink of late summer

A good mixed drink that involves some quality time behind the grill

By
Grilled Peach Margarita.
Summer is still in the air, just look at those temperatures. That spells a little more in the way of pool parties, stargazing, and refreshing cocktail recipes.

We’ve been in a mezcal mood lately, maybe it’s because we’ve been revisiting our agave spirits guide. Maybe it’s because we just don’t want summer to end. Sure, fall spells great culinary opportunities and prime weather but we’re loving things at the moment.

So on that note, a playful cocktail featuring a little fun behind the barbecue. It’s an easy one to make, so you can even put it together on a lazy August or September weekend. And with Memorial Day Weekend coming up, there are plenty of reasons for trying it out.

Feel free to play around with the template a bit. You can make your own salt rim with your favorite seasoning blend or sub in a different kind of citrus. If you’re like us, you might even like to throw a little pineapple in your Margarita.

Here’s a great recipe from the folks at Mezcal Union.

Grilled Peach Margarita

This drink takes advantage of in-season peaches for a cool garnish that adds style points to your cocktail. It’s a three-ingredient cocktail ideal for this very time of year. Grilling the peach is easy, just give it a minute or two on either side in the flame of your grill.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Mezcal Unión El Viejo
  • 1/2 ounce Real Peach syrup
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

Method:

  1. Shake all ingredients with ice.
  2. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
  3. Garnish with grilled peach.
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

