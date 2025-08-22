How to make a Grilled Peach Margarita, the drink of late summer

Summer is still in the air, just look at those temperatures. That spells a little more in the way of pool parties, stargazing, and refreshing cocktail recipes.

We’ve been in a mezcal mood lately, maybe it’s because we’ve been revisiting our agave spirits guide. Maybe it’s because we just don’t want summer to end. Sure, fall spells great culinary opportunities and prime weather but we’re loving things at the moment.

So on that note, a playful cocktail featuring a little fun behind the barbecue. It’s an easy one to make, so you can even put it together on a lazy August or September weekend. And with Memorial Day Weekend coming up, there are plenty of reasons for trying it out.

Feel free to play around with the template a bit. You can make your own salt rim with your favorite seasoning blend or sub in a different kind of citrus. If you’re like us, you might even like to throw a little pineapple in your Margarita.

Here’s a great recipe from the folks at Mezcal Union.

Grilled Peach Margarita

This drink takes advantage of in-season peaches for a cool garnish that adds style points to your cocktail. It’s a three-ingredient cocktail ideal for this very time of year. Grilling the peach is easy, just give it a minute or two on either side in the flame of your grill.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Mezcal Unión El Viejo

1/2 ounce Real Peach syrup

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

Method: