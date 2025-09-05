 Skip to main content
Stop cooking pork like it’s 1995 — the rules have changed

Why pink pork is safe (and actually way more delicious)

By
Pork chops on cutting board
If you grew up in a household where pork chops were slim enough to double as bookmarks and so overcooked that they squeaked against your teeth, you’re not alone. For decades, American home cooks treated pork the way they treated chicken during a salmonella scare: as something to be scorched into submission in the name of safety. This wasn’t just your mom being overly cautious — it was advice straight from the USDA. In the ’80s and ’90s, the official pork cooking temperature was a hard-and-fast 160°F, and by the time meat reached that point, it was about as juicy as a kitchen sponge.

The culprit behind this era of gray, sawdust-dry pork? A tiny parasitic worm called Trichinella spiralis — better known as the cause of trichinosis. Back then, it was a real concern, and overcooking was the only weapon home cooks had against it. But here’s the thing: farming practices have changed, the risk is almost nonexistent, and the USDA has lowered the recommended safe temperature to 145°F. Which means if you’re still cooking pork like it’s 1995, you’re missing out on the juicy, tender, actually delicious version of it.

Clinging to outdated pork-cooking rules is like still microwaving your coffee in a foam cup — technically possible, but why would you? The science has changed, the product has changed, and the official guidelines have changed. It’s time our cooking habits caught up.

Why pork got such a bad reputation

Raw pork tenderloin
In the mid-to-late 20th century, pork was a little sketchier than it is now. At the time, many pigs were raised in ways that made them more susceptible to infection — think poor feed quality, inadequate sanitation, and less control over what the animals consumed. Pigs that ate scraps or rodents could easily become carriers of the parasite. And once it was in the pork supply, the only way to make sure you didn’t get sick was to cook the living daylights out of it.

So our parents and grandparents dutifully cranked up the heat, and entire generations grew up thinking pork was supposed to be a bland, bone-dry protein that needed a gallon of applesauce just to get down.

The pork you’re buying today, though, is a very different product from what was in the meat case in the ’80s. Over the last few decades, major changes in pig farming have virtually eliminated Trichinella from commercially raised pork in the United States. Better feed regulation, stricter sanitation, rodent control, and biosecurity measures have all but wiped out the parasite in the domestic pork supply.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that trichinosis cases in the U.S. have dropped dramatically, and most of the very few cases that still occur are linked to wild game like bear or wild boar — not the pork chops you buy at the grocery store.

Recognizing this shift, the USDA updated its guidelines in 2011: whole cuts of pork (like chops, tenderloin, and roasts) are now considered safe at 145°F, followed by a three-minute rest. That’s a full 15 degrees lower than the old 160°F standard — a difference that’s the line between tender, blush-pink perfection and dry, flavorless regret.

Pink isn’t scary, it’s delicious

Raw pork chops on cutting board
Here’s where a lot of home cooks get nervous: 145°F pork can still look a little pink in the center, and after years of being told that pink equals unsafe, that can be hard to unlearn. But color isn’t an indicator of doneness in pork. Some perfectly safe pork will stay a little rosy even past 145°F, while some will turn white before it’s there.

What matters is the internal temperature, not the hue. A quick-read meat thermometer is your best friend here. Stick it in the thickest part of the cut, avoid the bone, and pull your pork from the heat at 145°F. Let it rest for three minutes so the juices redistribute, and you’ll have meat that’s juicy, tender, and safe.

If you need a mental reframe, think about steak. It would be a sin to cook a ribeye to well-done “just to be safe.” Pork deserves the same respect.

How to cook pork now

Pork chop on grill
Cooking pork to 145°F doesn’t just make it taste better, it opens up a whole range of methods that the old rules basically ruined. A few tips to get you there:

  • Choose the right cut for the job.
    Thick-cut pork chops, pork tenderloin, and pork loin roasts are ideal for the new 145°F standard. Thinner chops still benefit from a lighter touch but require more attention to avoid overcooking in seconds.

  • Sear, then finish gently.
    For chops and tenderloin, start with a hot sear to build flavor and a golden crust, then finish in a moderately hot oven until the center hits 145°F. This keeps the exterior golden while the inside remains juicy.

  • Brine for extra insurance.
    A simple brine (water and salt with optional sugar and spices) helps pork retain moisture and amps up flavor. Even 30 minutes can make a difference.

  • Don’t skip the rest.
    Those three minutes after cooking aren’t optional — they’re part of the USDA’s food safety guidelines. Plus, they let the meat’s juices settle, so you don’t lose them to the cutting board.

  • Experiment with lower, slower heat.
    A reverse-sear method or gentle grilling over indirect heat helps pork cook evenly and stay tender. Especially good for larger roasts.

So next time you pick up a pack of chops, channel your inner 21st-century cook. Grab a meat thermometer, trust the 145°F rule, and leave 1995-style pork where it belongs — in the land of flannel shirts, Blockbuster nights, and dial-up internet.

I never liked cast iron pans — until I tried this game-changing version
Why it's different than your typical cast iron pan
Field Company Cast Iron Skillet

I never quite understood the hype around cast iron pans, despite everyone I know swearing by them as must-have kitchen essentials. As someone who loves cooking (especially things like a pan-seared steak), I've wanted to love cast iron skillets more than I ever actually did. That said, my experimentation with cast iron pans was short-lived and involved using an old pan that had been passed down to me.

Founders of Field Company, Stephen & Chris Muscarella, started off with a vintage 1930s Wagner cast iron pan and were told that there was no possible way a modern foundry could pour iron that thin. Yet, they defied odds, crafting a hand mold with slight changes (a heat ring, a more balanced handle) to develop the innovative Field Company cast iron pan we know today. If you've never quite mastered using a cast-iron pan, it may be time to reconsider. Modern-day cast-iron pans aren't like the ones your grandmother used to use. Field Company's cast iron pan changed my mind on the matter -- and it might change yours, too.
Pre-seasoning and easy maintenance

Read more
Would you eat salmon made in a lab? It’s already on restaurant menus
Don't judge it yet, just hear us out.
Salmon closeup

We live in a culinary world that is constantly changing and evolving. Food trends come and go all the time, and our eating habits never remain the same. In just the last few years alone, Feta became a pasta sauce,  butter became healthy again, and cauliflower magically turned into pizza crust. Of course, our creativity as humans plays a major part in this phenomenon, but sometimes new and exciting foods are born out of necessity, driven by a need for change. Lab-grown salmon is one such food. With concerns about overfishing, climate change, and food safety constantly rising, lab-grown salmon offers a glimpse into a future where sustainability and flavor no longer have to be at odds.
This exciting new food, cultivated from real fish cells, completely eliminates the need to raise or catch live animals, and is making its way from science fiction into high-end kitchens like Kann, one of Portland's hottest restaurants.

What is lab-grown salmon?

Read more
Cinnamon in coffee? Here’s why it’s worth trying
Why you should add a dash of cinnamon to your cup of joe
cinnamon coffee

No matter how late I'm running or how hectic my morning is, I'll never skip making a quick cup of coffee. My morning cup of coffee is a non-negotiable way to start my day on the right foot. Sometimes, I'll add a simple dash of cinnamon to spice up my morning brew. Cinnamon's natural sweetness adds a depth to my coffee that I love, yet its magic extends beyond what the eye can see.

According to Lea Wetzell, MS, LN, CNS, a pinch of cinnamon in coffee also offers a healthy antioxidant boost and supports healthy blood sugar levels. Here's how (and why) you should explore the magic of adding cinnamon to your cup of joe.

Read more