Stop cooking pork like it’s 1995 — the rules have changed

If you grew up in a household where pork chops were slim enough to double as bookmarks and so overcooked that they squeaked against your teeth, you’re not alone. For decades, American home cooks treated pork the way they treated chicken during a salmonella scare: as something to be scorched into submission in the name of safety. This wasn’t just your mom being overly cautious — it was advice straight from the USDA. In the ’80s and ’90s, the official pork cooking temperature was a hard-and-fast 160°F, and by the time meat reached that point, it was about as juicy as a kitchen sponge.

The culprit behind this era of gray, sawdust-dry pork? A tiny parasitic worm called Trichinella spiralis — better known as the cause of trichinosis. Back then, it was a real concern, and overcooking was the only weapon home cooks had against it. But here’s the thing: farming practices have changed, the risk is almost nonexistent, and the USDA has lowered the recommended safe temperature to 145°F. Which means if you’re still cooking pork like it’s 1995, you’re missing out on the juicy, tender, actually delicious version of it.

Clinging to outdated pork-cooking rules is like still microwaving your coffee in a foam cup — technically possible, but why would you? The science has changed, the product has changed, and the official guidelines have changed. It’s time our cooking habits caught up.

Why pork got such a bad reputation

In the mid-to-late 20th century, pork was a little sketchier than it is now. At the time, many pigs were raised in ways that made them more susceptible to infection — think poor feed quality, inadequate sanitation, and less control over what the animals consumed. Pigs that ate scraps or rodents could easily become carriers of the parasite. And once it was in the pork supply, the only way to make sure you didn’t get sick was to cook the living daylights out of it.

So our parents and grandparents dutifully cranked up the heat, and entire generations grew up thinking pork was supposed to be a bland, bone-dry protein that needed a gallon of applesauce just to get down.

The pork you’re buying today, though, is a very different product from what was in the meat case in the ’80s. Over the last few decades, major changes in pig farming have virtually eliminated Trichinella from commercially raised pork in the United States. Better feed regulation, stricter sanitation, rodent control, and biosecurity measures have all but wiped out the parasite in the domestic pork supply.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that trichinosis cases in the U.S. have dropped dramatically, and most of the very few cases that still occur are linked to wild game like bear or wild boar — not the pork chops you buy at the grocery store.

Recognizing this shift, the USDA updated its guidelines in 2011: whole cuts of pork (like chops, tenderloin, and roasts) are now considered safe at 145°F, followed by a three-minute rest. That’s a full 15 degrees lower than the old 160°F standard — a difference that’s the line between tender, blush-pink perfection and dry, flavorless regret.

Pink isn’t scary, it’s delicious

Here’s where a lot of home cooks get nervous: 145°F pork can still look a little pink in the center, and after years of being told that pink equals unsafe, that can be hard to unlearn. But color isn’t an indicator of doneness in pork. Some perfectly safe pork will stay a little rosy even past 145°F, while some will turn white before it’s there.

What matters is the internal temperature, not the hue. A quick-read meat thermometer is your best friend here. Stick it in the thickest part of the cut, avoid the bone, and pull your pork from the heat at 145°F. Let it rest for three minutes so the juices redistribute, and you’ll have meat that’s juicy, tender, and safe.

If you need a mental reframe, think about steak. It would be a sin to cook a ribeye to well-done “just to be safe.” Pork deserves the same respect.

How to cook pork now

Cooking pork to 145°F doesn’t just make it taste better, it opens up a whole range of methods that the old rules basically ruined. A few tips to get you there:

Choose the right cut for the job.

Thick-cut pork chops, pork tenderloin, and pork loin roasts are ideal for the new 145°F standard. Thinner chops still benefit from a lighter touch but require more attention to avoid overcooking in seconds.

Sear, then finish gently.

For chops and tenderloin, start with a hot sear to build flavor and a golden crust, then finish in a moderately hot oven until the center hits 145°F. This keeps the exterior golden while the inside remains juicy.

Brine for extra insurance.

A simple brine (water and salt with optional sugar and spices) helps pork retain moisture and amps up flavor. Even 30 minutes can make a difference.

Don’t skip the rest.

Those three minutes after cooking aren’t optional — they’re part of the USDA’s food safety guidelines. Plus, they let the meat’s juices settle, so you don’t lose them to the cutting board.

Experiment with lower, slower heat.

A reverse-sear method or gentle grilling over indirect heat helps pork cook evenly and stay tender. Especially good for larger roasts.

So next time you pick up a pack of chops, channel your inner 21st-century cook. Grab a meat thermometer, trust the 145°F rule, and leave 1995-style pork where it belongs — in the land of flannel shirts, Blockbuster nights, and dial-up internet.