Your grill isn’t hot enough (and it’s ruining your steak)

There’s a primal joy in grilling a steak — the hiss of meat hitting hot grates, the smoky perfume curling into the air, the anticipation of that first, perfectly charred bite. But when your ribeye turns out gray and limp instead of seared and succulent, it’s not your seasoning that failed you — it’s your heat. Without enough firepower, even the best cut will sputter instead of sizzle. The good news? Fixing this problem is easier than you think. With the right fuel, a few smart upgrades, and a little know-how, you can crank up the heat and bring the steakhouse magic home.

Why grill temperature matters

The secret to a great steak lies in the Maillard reaction — a chemical process that occurs when proteins and sugars in the meat hit high heat, producing those complex, savory flavors and that irresistible golden crust. But the Maillard reaction needs heat. Serious heat. For a proper sear, your grill’s surface temperature should be between 600°F and 700°F. Most home grills, however, rarely reach these temperatures, often hovering in the 300°F to 450°F range.

At these lower temps, instead of searing, your steak slowly cooks, releasing juices that evaporate rather than locking inside. The result? A steak that’s pale, dry, and lacking that gorgeous crust that defines a great steak.

There are several reasons why home grills struggle to reach the searing sweet spot, including insufficient fuel, poor-quality charcoal, incorrect settings, dirty grill grates, and even weather. The good news is, though, that understanding these common pitfalls is the first step to grilling recovery. Knowing how to address them can transform your grilling game and finally deliver that perfect, mouthwatering sear every time.

How to turn up the heat

1. Use the right fuel

For charcoal grill lovers, ditch the lighter fluid and opt for natural lump charcoal. Lump charcoal lights faster, burns hotter, and produces less ash than briquettes. Hardwood lump charcoal is especially prized for its clean, intense heat and subtle smoky flavor. When using briquettes, choose premium options that burn hotter and longer.

If you’re using a gas grill, make sure your burners are clean and functioning properly. Old or clogged burners can cause uneven heat and drops in temperature.

2. Invest in a quality grill thermometer

Many built-in grill thermometers measure air temperature inside the grill dome, which can be misleading. Instead, get a reliable infrared surface thermometer to check the temperature of your grill grates directly. Knowing the exact temp helps you avoid guesswork and searing failures.

3. Preheat

Patience is key. After lighting your grill, close the lid and let it preheat for at least 15 minutes to ensure the grates reach the ideal searing temperature. Resist the temptation to slap your steak on too soon. A properly preheated grill will create that immediate, mouthwatering sizzle.

4. Manage airflow

For charcoal grills, controlling airflow with the vents is crucial. Open the bottom and top vents fully during preheating for maximum oxygen and heat. Once cooking, adjust vents to maintain a steady, high temperature.

5. Clean and oil your grates

A clean grill grate helps with both even searing and sticking prevention. Use a sturdy grill brush before and after cooking, and lightly oil the grates with a high-smoke-point oil (like grapeseed or avocado oil) to help your steak develop a perfect crust.

6. Use the two-zone method

Set up your grill with a hot zone for searing and a cooler zone for finishing. Start your steak on the hottest side to get that crust, then move it to the cooler side to reach your desired doneness without burning.