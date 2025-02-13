Enjoy a taste of Tennessee romance with these bourbon cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents George Dickel Tennessee Rose George Dickel Bottled in Bond Cascade Celebration

If you’re after cocktails for Valentine’s Day which are simple to make but pack a whole lot of delicious punch, then we have suggestions for you. Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel has suggestions for using its bourbon or Bottled in Bond expressions in cocktails which are celebratory but easy to mix, using the flavors of whiskey to pair up with classic ingredients like pomegranate, Champagne, and bitters.

The Tennessee Rose cocktail is a great choice for a relatively simple cocktail which is still special and an appropriate red for the romantic occasion, making use of pomegranate grenadine for its color and sweetness. If you have pre-made grenadine to hand then you can certainly use that, but making your own grenadine syrup is easy enough and produces a much more tasty result — all it needs is pomegranate juice, reduced down with sugar.

Recommended Videos

George Dickel Tennessee Rose

Ingredients:

2 oz George Dickel Bourbon

1 oz lime juice

0.75 oz pomegranate grenadine (2 parts pomegranate juice to 1 part sugar)

Lime twist and fresh pomegranate slice for garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime twist and fresh pomegranate slice.

George Dickel Bottled in Bond Cascade Celebration

Ingredients:

0.5 oz George Dickel Bottled in Bond

0.25 oz Triple Sec

2 dashes gentian bitters

2 dashes aromatic bitters

2.5 oz Champagne

Orange twist for garnish

Method:

Pour George Dickel Bottled in Bond, triple sec, and both bitters into a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 20 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a champagne flute and top with 2.5 oz Champagne. Garnish with an orange twist.